Business leaders, policy-makers, research organizations, and others are exploring smart ideas for driving economic growth in Connecticut.

One idea that has worked in other states and that is occasionally part of the discussion in Connecticut is an economic development strategy rooted in Connecticut’s strength in science and technology and that is advanced through a collaboration between the state, research universities, and business.

The new era of remote work in a highly educated state like CT presents a unique opportunity for collaboration around knowledge-based assets to succeed in a big way.

Join us for a conversation that explores the upside, feasibility, and risks of this and other economic development concepts.

Date: Monday, Oct. 24, 2022

Time: 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Location: Zoom

Admission: Free

You can register to attend the event at this link.

Panelists:

Margaret Keane, Synchrony, Co-Chair, Advance CT

Jim Smith, JCSmithAdvisors, former Co-Chair, CT Econ Growth Commission

Jeff Sonnenfeld, Yale, Co-Chair, Advance CT

Glen Thames, former Dep. Commissioner, DECD

The conversation will be moderated by CT Mirror’s John Dankosky.