A nationally significant congressional contest, a contentious and expensive gubernatorial rematch, and races for U.S. Senate and General Assembly come to a conclusion today as voters go to the polls in Connecticut.

Turnout among the 2.2 million active voters is expected to exceed the 65% mark of four years ago, when Democrat Ned Lamont won an open race for governor over Republican Bob Stefanowski and Democrats regained solid control of the General Assembly.

“I think that there’s going to be a strong turnout. That’s what I’m sensing as I go around the state,” said U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal, a Democrat seeking his third term, opposed by Republican Leora Levy. It is an assessment shared by Republicans.

Polls open at 6 a.m. and close at 8 p.m.

Registered voters can check their registration status and look up their polling place on the state’s registration lookup tool. Not registered? Connecticut allows same-day registration at designated locations in each town.

Elections officials say 77% of the 160,287 absentee ballots requested by voters had been returned as of Monday. Ballots must be delivered by 8 p.m., and voters who mailed or dropped off their ballot can check if it was received with the lookup tool.

On the right side of every ballot is a statewide referendum question: Shall the Constitution of the State be amended to permit the General Assembly to provide for early voting?

The race for governor

Inflation, abortion and crime have been issues across the board, in contests for General Assembly, Congress and governor.

Lamont and Stefanowski are in a three-way race with Rob Hotaling, the nominee of the Independent Party of Connecticut. He is banking executive with no elective experience.

Connecticut voters have not unseated a governor since 1954, and every public poll shows Lamont with a comfortable lead, yet Stefanowski insisted Monday, “We feel the momentum.”

“I am fired up,” Lamont told a crowd in Waterbury on Monday, then joked, “Knowing it’s one day to go that gets me fired up.”

Stefanowski has attacked Lamont on inflation, crime, and taxes.

On the campaign trail, he accused the governor of hoarding billions in surplus funds as residents hurt by inflation choose between food, heating oil and prescriptions. Stefanowski has pledged to repeal parts of a police accountability law passed in the wake of George Floyd’s murder, and he has committed not to require COVID vaccinations for school children.

He has also pledged to leave unchanged Connecticut’s law allowing abortion up to viability. During a recent interview, he said he believed abortion should be limited to the first trimester but later said he misspoke on the issue.

Lamont has campaigned primarily on his record of managing the state’s budget, reducing debt and reversing the state’s reputation as unfriendly to business.

Over his first term, Connecticut’s finances have turned from alarming deficits to sizable surpluses, boosted by increasing tax revenues and federal aid. Lamont has committed to maintain Connecticut’s abortion laws and has said he sees no reason to mandate COVID vaccinations for children, which he sees as likely to become more akin to annual flu shots. He has adopted an optimistic tone throughout the campaign, saying Connecticut is getting its “mojo back” and pointing to new business start-ups and expansions.

A Quinnipiac University poll of likely voters released Oct. 24 showed Lamont with a 15-point lead over Stefanowski (56% to 41%) heading into Election Day. Polling from WTNH/The Hill/Emerson College on Oct. 25 gave Lamont an 11-point lead over his Republican challenger, 52% to 41%. Independent candidate Rob Hotaling drew about 1% of support from likely voters in that poll, while a little more than 5% were undecided.

Connecticut has not seen a double-digit win in a gubernatorial race since 2006, when Gov. M. Jodi Rell won a full term by a landslide after taking office in 2004 after the resignation of Republican John G. Rowland, who was convicted on federal corruption charges.

Lamont outspent Stefanowski by nearly a 2-to-1 margin through Oct. 30. Lamont has spent $21.7 million, while Stefanowski has spent $12.2 million.

U.S. Senate: Blumenthal v. Levy

Blumenthal, a Democrat who won the seat in 2010 after two decades as attorney general, is facing Levy, the surprise winner of a three-way Republican primary after her endorsement by Donald J. Trump.

Levy has pitched herself as an “America first” candidate. Former president Donald Trump endorsed her in the race on Aug. 4, but she has since emphasized that Trump is “not on the ballot.”

“I was honored to win his endorsement. He and I agree completely on policy, but I’m Leora Levy. … Trump is not on the ballot. Leora Levy is,” she said. “And if there’s any president’s name on the ballot, it’s Joe Biden, because of his failed policies.”

A supporter of abortion rights in 2012 and critic of Trump in 2016, Levy has since repudiated both positions. She now proclaims herself opposed to all abortions, except in cases where a pregnancy is a consequence of rape or endangers the life of the pregnant person.

Levy, who emigrated as a young child with her parents from Cuba, has opposed giving permanent legal status to the 800,000 young adults living in legal limbo for a decade under DACA, the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals.

She has said she would support arming teachers, if they are trained.

Blumenthal’s voting record and legislative history have been the centerpieces of his campaign for a third term to the Senate.

He has said he believes the decision to terminate a pregnancy should be between a patient and a doctor and that he would support codifying abortion protections at the federal level, a bill that has stalled in the divided Senate.

During a debate early this month, Blumenthal said he wants to keep working to reduce energy prices ahead of the winter months, citing efforts to seek additional funding for the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program, also known as LIHEAP. He also has said he urged President Joe Biden to release more barrels from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve to help lower costs.

Polling by WTNH/The Hill/Emerson College showed Blumenthal with a 13-point lead over Levy. The Quinnipiac poll put Blumenthal 15 points ahead of his opponent.

U.S. House: All five seats, one in national spotlight

Incumbents in Connecticut’s five U.S. House of Representative seats are seeking reelection.

A national spotlight is on the 5th District. Republican George Logan is trying to unseat Rep. Jahana Hayes, a two-term Democrat, and become the first Republican to win a Connecticut congressional seat since 2006 and help the GOP regain the House.

The race has essentially boiled down to experience versus change.

Hayes has defending her four years in office with the hope of building on legislation recently passed by Democrats. Logan, meanwhile, had pledged to “offer an alternative to the status quo” and give Republicans representation in Congress for the first time here in over a decade.

Targeting the 5th District is part of national Republicans’ larger strategy to contest districts in deep-blue New England in a year when they could make enough gains to flip control of Congress. Republicans have been out of power in the U.S. House since 2019.

Connecticut General Assembly and top offices

Voters will also cast their ballots for races in the state House and Senate. Thirty legislators are vacating their seats, and candidates in 42 districts are running unopposed.

The statewide constitutional offices of treasurer, secretary of the state, comptroller and attorney general will also be decided in this election.

The Judicial Department has arranged to have Superior Court Judge Cesar Noble available until the polls close at 8 p.m. in the event that there are any claims of election irregularities. Noble is seated in Hartford Superior Court, where any state election claim would have to be filed because the likely defendant, the Secretary of the State’s office, is located in Hartford.

There have been two elections that have ended up in state court recently — one involving ballot issues in Bridgeport and another in which a judge ordered Hartford voting sites to remain open an extra half hour because of the delayed opening of several polling places where workers didn’t get voter registration rolls on time.

As of Monday, 123,223 absentee ballots had been returned to the Secretary of the State’s office. In 2018, the last gubernatorial election year, about 88,000 absentee ballots were returned.

Reporting by CT Mirror staff writers Mark Pazniokas, Lisa Hagen and Dave Altimari is included in this story.