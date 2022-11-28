Regulators said last week that approved Connecticut marijuana businesses are on track to launch retail sales within the next few months — delayed from their original timeline, but in keeping with more recent estimates.

In an announcement Tuesday, the Department of Consumer Protection said the supply chain was close to reaching the 250,000 square feet of licensed growing and manufacturing space required by law in order for sales of recreational marijuana to commence.

Seven medical retailers have been approved for hybrid licenses and could be ready to sell products as soon as production reaches the 250,000-square-foot threshold. Many more have submitted applications to convert their licenses, DCP said.

Read more: CT recreational pot sales will start within months, regulators say