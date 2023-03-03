About 60% of the state’s nursing homes have occupancy levels below 90% as of Feb. 12, according to data from the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

A new bill proposed by the state Department of Social Services would financially penalize nursing homes that don’t have more than 90% of their beds filled over a 12-month period.

DSS Commissioner Andrea Barton-Reeves said if the nursing homes aren’t able to keep capacity at 90% for a 12-month period and they don’t delicense the empty beds, they would see a reduction of 10% in what the agency calls “AG costs,” which represents the portion of funding that goes to administrative and general costs, where most providers earn their profits.

