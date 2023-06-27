These last few weeks have quietly been as historic for New England as when the Mayflower first landed on the rocky shores of Cape Cod some 400 years ago.

“We can finally say it… there is ‘steel in the water,’” said Vineyard Wind CEO Klaus S. Moeller about the first commercial-scale offshore wind project in the United States just 13 nautical miles south of Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket.

While headlines about the installation of Vineyard Wind 1’s first monopile tower installation may have slipped under the radar for many, this marks a significant moment for the country’s energy transition away from fossil fuels.

Offshore wind is the future. And it’s coming to New England.

In 2021, the Biden Administration announced its ambitious goal for the country to produce 30 gigawatts of offshore wind energy by 2030 supported by the Inflation Reduction Act’s 30% tax credit for offshore wind projects.

However, the adoption of offshore wind is not without its challenges.

The U.S. lacks technical expertise, faces a shortage of skilled labor, and has a largely underdeveloped permitting system. In fact, the agency in charge of leasing offshore wind projects, the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management, was only formed in 2010.

However, one of the little-known logistical challenges of offshore wind is a 100-year-old clause in the Merchant Marine Act called the Jones Act. This provision requires that all goods transported between American ports be carried on ships that are built, owned, and crewed by U.S. citizens.

To some, that may sound fine. Why not Made in America?

Well for starters, it’s more expensive. And not just for offshore wind.

Europe, Japan, Korea, and other maritime countries have a comparative advantage in the shipbuilding industry. According to a congressional report from 2019, a domestically-built tanker is four times as expensive as the global cost of a similar vessel while a container ship may cost five times its foreign counterpart.

Specialized ships used in offshore wind and other industries are even more expensive.

For example, the U.S. presently has zero liquified natural gas tankers. Zero.

After the beginning of the Russo-Ukrainian War, New England governors and Eversource called on the Biden administration to waive the Jones Act over the winter in order to source more natural gas to avoid rolling blackouts for the region.

While the blackouts didn’t come this winter, they’ve come in the past.

In 2017, waivers were issued for Puerto Rico in the aftermath of Hurricanes Maria and Irma to help the island recover. The late Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., was a vocal opponent of the law, calling it an “antiquated, protectionist law that has driven up costs and crippled Puerto Rico’s economy.”

For now, the industry’s solution to getting around the Jones Act?

The cost of two ships for the work of one. Offshore wind developers have been utilizing a “feeder” ship. Essentially, a Jones Act-compliant ship transports equipment from U.S. ports and then transfers it to a foreign-flag vessel for installation: The cost of two ships for the work of one.

The use of feeder ships and other loopholes shouldn’t be necessary. It’s time to stop amending the Jones Act or revising it through judicial rulings. It’s time to repeal the Jones Act.

William Groshek of West Hartford belongs to the Business Council for Sustainable Energy.