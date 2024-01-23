A divided Democratic Party in West Haven retained the 115th House District seat in a special election Tuesday, electing William J. Heffernan III to the post vacated by former Rep. Dorinda Borer after her election as mayor.

Heffernan, the Democratic nominee, defeated Republican Silvana Apicella and two Democrats, former Mayor Edward M. O’Brien and Victor Borras. O’Brien ran as a petitioning candidate and Borras as a write-in.

West Haven is overwhelmingly Democratic, but Republicans hoped to be competitive in a low-turnout special election in which three Democrats vied for their party’s base.

Unofficial results showed Heffernan, a retired lieutenant in the West Haven Fire Department, winning with 54% of the vote, trailed by Apicella (22%), O’Brien (21%) and Borras (3%).

With the win, Democrats will return to a 98-53 majority in the House. The 2024 session opens on Feb. 7.