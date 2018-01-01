The Connecticut Mirror’s Advertising Acceptability Guidelines

The Connecticut Mirror reserves the right to accept or decline any advertisement in its sole discretion. The Connecticut Mirror will decline to accept advertising if it is aware that it is misleading, inaccurate or fraudulent or makes unfair competitive claims or that fails to comply with its standards of decency.

In addition, an advertisement may be declined because of the applicability of laws dealing with such matters as libel, copyright and trademark, the right to privacy, the sale of securities, the sale of real estate and restrictions on political advertising or advocacy activity.

The Connecticut Mirror does not accept political campaign advertising. Political campaign advertising includes advertising on behalf of or in opposition to a candidate or slate of candidates for elective office, whether placed by a candidate, political party, PAC, corporation, individual or other entity. It may at times include issue based advertising, when a particular issue is closely identified with a candidate or candidates. The Mirror accepts affirmative advertising from issue groups that does not endanger its nonprofit or nonpartisan status, is in sync with its mission of promoting civic engagement and civil, informed discourse, and which is not political campaign advertising. Such advertisements cannot be used to attack or fundraise; they must be clearly labeled as advertisements; and the person or group who paid for them must be clearly identified. The Mirror reserves the right to refuse a campaign or issue advertisement for any reason.

The Mirror maintains clear separation between news and editorial matter and its advertisements, as well as between advertisements and corporate sponsorship. The Mirror reserves the right to label an advertisement with the word “advertisement” when, in its opinion, this is necessary to make clear the distinction between editorial material and advertising.

Content of advertising, including political advertising, does not reflect the editorial policy of The Connecticut Mirror or the corporate policy of The Connecticut News Project, Inc. Advertising shall be sold on a non-discriminatory basis.

For details and rates, please contact CEO/Publisher Bruce Putterman at bputterman@ctmirror.org or 860-218-6380.