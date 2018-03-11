A lot of disagreement over a lot of issues in a week of heated politics. Issues both financial and personal are emerging as Connecticut’s political season matures. Continue Reading →
Budget/Economy
The Connecticut Mirror provides comprehensive coverage of the state and federal budgets as well as Connecticut’s economy. Find all of our stories on those topics here.
For a deeper look at Connecticut’s state budget crisis, read Keith Phaneuf’s acclaimed five-part series, “A Legacy of Debt.”
Recent Posts
How the ‘Students First’ college consolidation affects students
|
With the next fiscal year just four months away – and little hope for more funding for state colleges – the Board of Regents for Higher Education today approved a plan that rejects closing a community college campus and instead dramatically downsizes administrative staff. The move to consolidate a dozen community colleges is projected to save $28 million. Continue Reading →
Filed under: Budget/Economy, Higher Education, Schools/Child Welfare, Students First
CT lawmakers differ on Trump tariff plan
|
WASHINGTON — Connecticut lawmakers had different reactions to President Donald Trump’s plan to impose new tariffs of 25 percent on steel imports and 10 percent on aluminum, ranging from praise to condemnation. Continue Reading →
Filed under: Budget/Economy, Politics, Washington, aluminum, China, defense industry, Donald Trump, dumping
Legislature willing to listen before locking in fiscal restraints
|
Leaders of the Finance, Revenue and Bonding Committee confirmed Tuesday they will hold a public hearing this month on the so-called “bond-lock” process scheduled to begin May 15. Continue Reading →
Filed under: Budget/Economy, Politics, bond lock, bonding cap, revenue volatility cap, spending cap
CT Lottery could smooth spiking teacher pension contributions
|
Gov. Dannel P. Malloy’s push to smooth out spiking state contributions to the teachers’ pension may hinge on a new proposal to dedicate lottery assets to the cash-starved retirement benefit fund. Continue Reading →
Filed under: Budget/Economy, Schools/Child Welfare, Connecticut Lottery Corporation, Teachers Retirement System
Plan to revitalize CT runs into doubters of all persuasions
|
A much-anticipated report on stabilizing state finances and jump-starting Connecticut’s economy isn’t likely to get far before legislators adjourn in early May to run for re-election. Continue Reading →
Filed under: Budget/Economy, Economic Development, Labor, Politics, Regional Planning, Transportation, Urban Development, Commission on Fiscal Stability and Economic Growth
NBA and MLB officials call for fee from legal sports betting
|
Officials from the two leagues said they would seek an “integrity fee” of 1 percent of all bets placed to guard against suspicious betting and manipulation, and to compensate them for the value of their product. Continue Reading →
Filed under: Budget/Economy, gambling, sports betting
State tax overhaul key to plan to revitalize CT
|
A state panel recommended a dramatic shift in state tax burdens Thursday from wealthy income taxpayers onto businesses and consumers as part of a sweeping plan to stabilize government finances and jump-start the economy. Continue Reading →
Filed under: Budget/Economy, Economic Development, Labor, Land Use, Politics, Regional Planning, Commission on Fiscal Stability and Economic Growth, estate tax
CT lawmakers explore sports betting ahead of SCOTUS decision
|
House Democratic leaders are preparing to enact legislation this spring to launch Connecticut’s own legal sports betting industry. Their plan, though, is conditional upon an anticipated U.S. Supreme Court decision, which would have to green-light such activity. Continue Reading →
Filed under: Budget/Economy, Politics
Fiscal stability panel promising tough choices for lawmakers
|
Given the Herculean task of navigating Connecticut through one of its worst fiscal crises in modern history, a new state panel is pledging at least to deliver a map — on time — on Thursday.
Continue Reading →
Filed under: Budget/Economy, Economic Development, Commission on Fiscal Stability and Economic Growth
Feds providing CT schools with money for new students from Puerto Rico
|
WASHINGTON — After months of fighting over aid to last summer’s hurricane-hit communities, Congress finally approved a compromise budget bill earlier this month that will provide millions of dollars to help schools care for displaced students. Continue Reading →
Filed under: Budget/Economy, Politics, Schools/Child Welfare, Washington, Connecticut Department of Education, displaced students, hurricane funding, Maria Sanchez Public School
CT DOT pitches ‘astounding,’ cheaper plan to break I-95 gridlock
|
Connecticut could implement a “strategic and incremental” widening of Interstate 95 to relieve congestion along the state’s shoreline without having to take huge swaths of private property by eminent domain, a game-changer for breaking gridlock in Fairfield County, Gov. Dannel P. Malloy said Thursday. Continue Reading →
Filed under: Budget/Economy, Transportation, Department of Transportation, Special Transportation Fund
Linda McMahon in Washington, re-imagining the SBA
|
WASHINGTON – Linda McMahon, the highest-ranking member of the Trump administration from Connecticut, has had a trial-by-fire first year as head of the Small Business Administration. In this Sunday Conversation, she spoke with The Connecticut Mirror about her year as part of the Trump cabinet. Continue Reading →
Filed under: Budget/Economy, Politics, Sunday Q&A, Washington, Disaster Relief Loans, Donald Trump, Linda McMahon, professional wrestling
Two reps embody the split on legalizing marijuana
|
New Haven State Rep. Juan Candelaria got to see firsthand last week the face of opposition to his proposal to legalize recreational use of marijuana: It is suburban. And possibly wearing braces. Continue Reading →
Filed under: Budget/Economy, Health Care, Politics, Schools/Child Welfare
Trump’s budget swings at drug prices with a glancing blow
|
President Donald Trump’s new budget proposal flirts with combating high prescription drug prices, but industry watchers say the tweaks to Medicare and Medicaid do little more than dance around the edges of lowering the actual prices of drugs. Continue Reading →