Budget/Economy

 
The Connecticut Mirror provides comprehensive coverage of the state and federal budgets as well as Connecticut’s economy. Find all of our stories on those topics here.

For a deeper look at Connecticut’s state budget crisis, read Keith Phaneuf’s acclaimed five-part series, “A Legacy of Debt.”
 

Recent Posts

How the ‘Students First’ college consolidation affects students

With the next fiscal year just four months away – and little hope for more funding for state colleges – the Board of Regents for Higher Education today approved a plan that rejects closing a community college campus and instead dramatically downsizes administrative staff. The move to consolidate a dozen community colleges is projected to save $28 million. Continue Reading →

Feds providing CT schools with money for new students from Puerto Rico

WASHINGTON — After months of fighting over aid to last summer’s hurricane-hit communities, Congress finally approved a compromise budget bill earlier this month that will provide millions of dollars to help schools care for displaced students. Continue Reading →

CT DOT pitches ‘astounding,’ cheaper plan to break I-95 gridlock

Connecticut could implement a “strategic and incremental” widening of Interstate 95 to relieve congestion along the state’s shoreline without having to take huge swaths of private property by eminent domain, a game-changer for breaking gridlock in Fairfield County, Gov. Dannel P. Malloy said Thursday. Continue Reading →

Linda McMahon in Washington, re-imagining the SBA

WASHINGTON – Linda McMahon, the highest-ranking member of the Trump administration from Connecticut, has had a trial-by-fire first year as head of the Small Business Administration. In this Sunday Conversation, she spoke with The Connecticut Mirror about her year as part of the Trump cabinet. Continue Reading →

