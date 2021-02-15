A student’s response to the Desegregate Connecticut movement
Throughout the past few months, a grassroots movement by the name of Desegregate Connecticut has gained momentum throughout the state. Led by Sara Bronin, the movement seeks to, “expand housing diversity, increase housing supply, and improve the development process.”
While this sounds positive, a bill introduced by proponents of this agenda would abolish home-rule, giving all zoning control to the state government. The one-size-fits-all approach taken by the bill ignores the individual needs of established working- and middle-class communities, denying them the right to structure their neighborhoods as they see fit.
Proponents of the bill assert that Connecticut is deeply segregated, with Black people living in multi-family housing and their white counterparts in homes on two-acre suburban properties. While there are housing disparities in Connecticut, the assumption that these disparities are only the result of skin color is unfounded.
While there are a variety of factors that contribute to inequity, racism is not the most prominent. Instead of forcing multi-family housing units to be erected throughout the state, we should be focusing on educational reform. Studies have shown that non-white, low income students tend to do better in charter schools than in public schools. Studies have also demonstrated that education is a key determinant of future success. Despite this, Democrat politicians refuse to enact any change. Instead, they continue to be champions of public education, even though Connecticut’s schools are among the worst in regard to racial equality. The solution to segregation in Connecticut is a massive reform of our education system, not ineffectual solutions to fabricated problems.
Instead of forcibly integrating people of different socio-economic statuses, why don’t we focus our efforts on educating our youth, ensuring they can raise their socio-economic status? Our education system has failed badly and we need to institute a money-follows-the-student voucher program so that our students can receive the highest quality of education. As a result, when they grow up, they will be able to move into any home they want, in any area they choose.
Abolishing home rule is putting a Band-Aid on a bullet-hole and it will not fix any of the underlying problems. In fact, studies from the American Economic Review, the Quarterly Journal of Economics, and the American Journal of Sociology, along with studies by the Department of Housing and Urban Development itself have found no discernible benefit to economic self-sufficiency, employment outcomes, and risky and criminal behavior for adults and children was observed as a result of moving.
Similarly, moving [to suburban areas] had few positive effects on educational achievement for youth.” This, combined with the fact that a great deal of opposition comes from middle- and working-class Blacks in the neighborhoods in question, should give pause to anybody contemplating such a policy.
The Chicago Tribune reported the following statement by Shirley Newsome, a Black homeowner in Kenwood-Oakland, Illinois: “Some blacks feel that ‘those people’ make it tough on those of us trying to make something of ourselves. That’s why white America doesn’t want me living next to them, because they look at me and figure I’m from a place like public housing.”
I am currently a senior at the University of Hartford but I was raised in a small town in northeastern Pennsylvania. Growing up, most of my friends were minorities and while a few lived in multi-family housing, most of them lived in houses either the same size as mine or bigger. My friends come from good homes with both parents present, are motivated, and extremely successful. Their skin color did not dictate where they lived because their parents instilled a love of learning in them.
Instead of taking power away from individuals, we should be helping them reassert their own power–in the form of education.
Damek Violette, a student and property owner in Manchester, argues that “the effort to desegregate Connecticut uses the thin veil of racism to cover the fact that the state government is taking control away from the local governments while giving ample opportunity for corruption.”
Similarly, Anthony Pecoraro, a freshman at Sacred Heart University argues that, “the proposed zoning bill is dangerous. As a student who attends college in Connecticut, I support local sovereignty because I know that local municipalities have a better understanding of what their residents need.”
Michelle Brodsky is a senior at the University of Hartford.
