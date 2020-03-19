A vote for grocery shopping hours for the elderly
We write in favor of a requirement that supermarkets restrict the first hour of the day to customers who are 65 years and older. Guidelines direct the elderly to stay at home, and we are doing so. However some trips to grocery stores are necessary for food and other consumables.
In the spirit of the guidelines, we think it would make sense to restrict that first hour of the stores’ days to the elderly.
Our household is a good example of the need. We are in our 70s, distancing rigorously and otherwise managing life satisfactorily. Our shopping needs are curtailed to almost zero store visits, but we have some critical needs for shopping for groceries and other consumables. We have no one who can do that for us.
That first hour for seniors could go a long way toward reducing contagion which will benefit everyone in the effort to slow the virus.
William J. Cronin and Ann Policelli Cronin live in Hartford.
