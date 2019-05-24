As rich get richer, poor stay poor, the middle class leaves
Connecticut is decreasing the state's carbon footprint -- one taxpayer at a time
The election of Greenwich plutocrat Ned Lamont marks a watershed in Connecticut’s history as he is pursuing policies that ensure that the rich remain in Fairfield County, the poor stay invisible while sequestered in the inner cities, and the middle class heads for the door.
Let’s look at what at what he is proposing:
1. A tax on everything. Democrats are proposing extending the sales tax to virtually every product and business service except for lawyers – who make up a large portion of the legislature – and doctors – not because doctors have any politically clout, but because the seniors would riot. When this plan hit the newspapers, five patients came into my office in one day and said they were leaving Connecticut.
2. Tolls, tolls and more tolls. It was one of the best political whoppers since President Obama promised you can keep your doctor, and Lamont has reneged on his promise to only place tolls on incoming trucks. The Democratic legislature is poised to do so, but there are a few bugs to be ironed out. Fairfield County is upset. Thus, Lamont is considering not allowing tolls on the Merritt Parkway. Only someone who spent his entire life being chauffeured would suggest such insanity. Drivers from Interstate 95 would turn the already-congested Merritt into parking lot to avoid the tolls. And what is Lamont’s first priority in using this toll money? If you guessed improving the train service to Manhattan in order to prop up Fairfield County real estate prices, go to the head of the class.
3. Lowering the estate tax. Lamont’s buddies at the club are upset by the estate tax – not that it is not unmanageable since it maxes out around $20,000,000 – chump change at the club. But it is annoying. The money could be much better spent flying one’s private jet to conferences against global warming. Plus you wouldn’t believe the price of good canapes these days.
4. Increasing the minimum wage. Because of the booming economy created by President Trump, minorities have the lowest employment rate since statistics have been kept on this metric. Some of them are even threatening to vote Republican! Thus, the best Democratic strategy is to jack up the minimum wage and price them out of the market. Besides, who wants ambitious minorities competing with white kids for good jobs? Much better to increase the minimum wage, have white kids do unpaid acting internships that minorities can’t afford to take, and keep them in the depressed cities where they belong.
But then who is going to do the dirty work? No problemo. Connecticut is a sanctuary state so the illegals flooding the state can be paid under the table. As any Trump-hating lady at Ned’s club will tell you, no one cleans the toilets better than Rosita.
5. Forcing towns to pay teachers pensions. Even the Democratic mayor of Fairfield, Mike Tetreau, is outraged by this. This will simply raise property taxes more and decrease housing values. Even the teachers’ union is opposed to this plan.
Lamont’s actions make perfect political sense as he was elected by a coalition the urban poor, public employee unions and wealthy white women who are complain about President Trump’s misogyny while debating whether the latest first growth Bordeaux is over-oaked.
What is annoying about this is that it will not reduce the deficit. Connecticut is basically an extortionist state, shaking down taxpayers to support public employee unions, bureaucratic sinecures, and do-nothing educrats. Is anyone surprised that a police captain in Stamford pulled down over $400,000 last year? Is anyone surprised the lawyers in the State’s Attorney General’s office just got an 11 percent raise? Crime may not pay, but fighting crime certainly does.
But we should not despair. Our new Commissioner of Energy and Environment Protection Katie Dykes, who rakes in $175,000 a year, is determined to decrease Connecticut’s carbon dioxide emissions by 45 percent by 2030. There is no doubt she will achieve this goal, but not by scamming the taxpayers to fund solar panels and wind power. No. Ms. Dykes, the governor and the Democrats have a much better plan. Humans inhale oxygen and exhale carbon dioxide. By chasing the middle class out of the state, Connecticut will no doubt be a leader in decreasing its carbon footprint.
Joe Bentivegna MD is an ophthalmologist in Rocky Hill.
