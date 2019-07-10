Babies buying big guns
Most likely we’ve already forgotten the two cases of a 19-year-old and 18-year-old purchasing powerful weapons here in the world’s Dodge City: USA.
Nicholas Cruz legally purchased an AR-15 from Sunrise Tactical Weapons outside Highland Park, Fla. after getting a background check, which he passed with ease. Though very troubled, and many around him knew it, he had no “psychiatric history”, which would not have made a difference anyway. Seventeen Marjory Stoneman High School students died from a military-style assault with a military-style weapon akin to the M-16 U.S. Army rifle.
Sol Pais, the 18-year-old Florida girl obsessed with Columbine, obtained one-way airfare to Colorado on a “pilgrimage” to her obsessional “shrine,” and was soon considered extremely dangerous by the local Colorado sheriff’s office. She handily shot through the screening process conducted by Josh Rayburn of Colorado Gun Broker in Littleton, to become the proud owner of a pump-action shotgun.
This is the same young lady who made public threats to schools in the Denver area. End of story, she took her own life with this same weapon and, thankfully, hadn’t carried out her deadly mission against the Colorado teenage peers she’d never known.
What begs saying is that the killing power of the firearm isn’t even the issue. Why would any person of this age need any gun at all, never mind the AR-15 (except our youth of tender age our Congress sends to fight their wars – all regrets to come, alas, retroactively)? What’s more, why should any adult be allowed to carry a handgun or long gun without some legal clearance for reason, as in Australia?
By the way, there’s nothing sacred about the Second Amendment. Back then it was meant to ensure that farmers (predominantly), simple merchants and laborers could be available at short notice as a standing militia should the British start banging at their back door.
What kind of nation are we that we can’t even protect our young? Who’s running our country that you and I are voiceless in a democratic nation where Main Street America wants to change gun laws, overwhelmingly.
Why am I thinking it all goes back to where the money flows?
This calls for a day of mourning for those past deceased and future deceased-to-be in the path of random bullets. Let’s pick a date.
Paul Scollan, a Vietnam veteran, lives in Meriden.
