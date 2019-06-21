Free Daily Headlines:

CT Viewpoints
Show your love for great stories and out standing journalism
CT VIEWPOINTS -- opinions from around Connecticut

Connecticut lawmaker’s wages: $18 an hour

Connecticut legislators have not received a raise in 13 years. Is this reasonable?

Get CT Mirror's free news summary.

×
×

Get CT Mirror's free news summary.

The headlines you want – delivered to your inbox daily.

I'm already a subscriber I'm not interested