Duped
The often secretive and charismatic bobcat takes care of itself but relies on supportive habitats such as state forests, land trust lands and other open space lands. The bobcat along with the choice of the bald eagle, is one of the stars of the Connecticut wildlife license plate, the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection website states.
“A wildlife license plate allows drivers to publicly display their support for Connecticut’s wildlife with some eye catching art work….. Both species are representative of CT D.E.E.P ‘s efforts to protect Connecticut’s wildlife.”
A greenway license plate is also a choice on the CT. D.E.E.P website. Greenways are Connecticut’s hiking trails, bikeways, connecting corridors of state parks, forests, land trust lands, town open spaces etc.
Those of us who paid the extra fee at the time of registration to obtain a wildlife or greenways license plate might have assumed that we would be helping to support CT D.E.E.P ‘s Wildlife or Greenways efforts. Not so.
The additional fees go directly into Connecticut ‘s general fund with no preference on how they are spent –now a matter of a broken public trust . Connecticut legislators should make it a priority to formally designate those fees generated from the wildlife and greenway license plates to the CT D.E.E.P programs they were meant to support.
Until then when I look at the bobcat on my CT “Conserve Wildlife” license plate all I feel is disappointment and DUPED.
Ruth Cutler lives in Ashford.
