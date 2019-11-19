E-cigarettes: If feds decline to act, Connecticut may have to
The federal government has announced that it will not allow any legislation that regulate e-cigarettes — a reversal of prior indications.
The lobbyists for the e-cigarette companies have convinced the administration that their supporters like to vape — and therefore the administration will not allow any legislation that might curb the vaping epidemic.
This announcement leaves the work of protecting the health of children, teenagers, and adults to the states.
As of Nov. 13, 2019, the officials at the the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) counted 2,172 cases of vaping-related injuries in every state except Alaska as well as in the District of Columbia and the U.S. Virgin Islands. At least 42 deaths have been confirmed in 24 states and the District of Columbia.
In a Washington Post report, doctors in Michigan said they had performed what they believe is the first double lung transplant on a patient whose lungs were damaged from vaping, highlighting the extreme steps medical experts are taking as they confront a nationwide rash of vaping-related illnesses. Hassan Nemeh, the Michigan hospital’s surgical director of thoracic organ transplant, said at a recent news conference, “What I saw in his lungs was nothing that I’ve ever seen before. This is an evil that I haven’t faced before.”
Another study has now shown that e-cigarettes are even worse for a person’s heart than it is even for lungs. The study showed that e-cigarette smokers were worse off than conventional cigarette smokers in terms of coronary microvascular function.
Clearly we have a health crisis with a federal government that refuses to act. E-cigarettes are yet another example of a dangerous product getting onto the marketplace without proper testing and then leaving it to non-profits and state governments to pick up the pieces.
Connecticut, and now other states, are left to do just that: pick up the pieces in order to protect the citizens of this country. Connecticut will have to act if the health of Connecticut’s children, teenagers and adults are to be protected.
Nancy Alderman is President of Environment and Human Health, Inc.
