Happy holidays from an Ahmadi Muslim American
I wish Divine peace, happiness, and warmth to all my neighbors this festive season. As an Ahmadi Muslim American I strive to uphold the sanctity of all our religions and our freedom to practice them.
Researching our scriptures for the origins of our celebrations reminds me of how interconnected we all really are. For example, I’ve learned that Hanukkah commemorates the rededication of what was also Prophet Muhammad’s direction of prayer or Qibla for 13 years before the Kaaba. I’ve learned that the rebuilding of this Second Temple of King Solomon was made possible by King Cyrus the Great who was a Zoroastrian called Messiah in Isaiah 45 and honored as Zhul Qarnain in Quran 18.
I’ve learned that although I don’t celebrate his birth on Christmas, Jesus is revered as the Israelite Messiah and Allah’s Word in the Holy Quran. I’ve also learned that these junctures in time and space are just the tip of the iceberg. We have so much more to discover in the web that makes our sacred paths cross and binds us together.
Consider sharing the love and enjoying some food at our dignified dialogues every Friday evening at6 p.m. in Baitul Aman “House of Peace” Mosque, 410 Main Street, Meriden. Let’s end 2019 and start 2020 plugged out of technology and into spirituality.
Zahir Muhammad Mannan, serves as Outreach Director for the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community, and is a volunteer police chaplain.
