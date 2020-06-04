If blacks really want to rebel, vote Republican
American cities are inflamed once again. The tinder being the murder of a black man, George Floyd, at the hands of a thuggish white police officer in Minneapolis who handcuffed him and choked him to death by placing a knee on his neck while three other police officers blandly observed. Floyd was accused of the heinous crime of passing a counterfeit $20 bill.
But another recent racial incident has received less attention. A gentleman, Christian Cooper, was bird watching in Central Park when he became annoyed by a white woman, Amy Cooper (no relation), whose unleashed dog was interfering with his hobby. When he suggested she leash her dog as per Central Park policy, she called the police.
Perhaps Ms. Cooper was aware of the well-known violent tendencies of bird watchers, but it is also possible she called the police because Mr. Cooper is black. In fact she said so during the call. A video recorded by Mr. Cooper showed she was not wearing a MAGA cap at the time and further investigation revealed she had made political contributions to Barack Obama, John Kerry and Pete Buttigieg. Ms. Cooper, a former (she was fired because of this incident) vice president of the investment firm Franklin Templeton, is a rich white liberal.
And it is white liberals who are leading the subterranean racism in our country. The skeptical reader has only to look at the policies of Minneapolis. The mayor, Jacob Frey, is not a Trump Republican. He is a Democratic white liberal who runs a city that pretends to care about minorities while sequestering them in inferior neighborhoods with inferior schools. There is even a law suit, Cruz-Guzman v. State of Minnesota, fighting this segregation.
The white liberals who run the city government look the other way when the police abuse black citizens. In was none other than former Democratic presidential candidate, Sen. Amy Klobuchar, who as the attorney for the county encompassing Minneapolis never prosecuted any violent police officers. This includes the police officer who murdered Mr. Floyd, even though he had multiple complaints against him.
But it gets worse. Blacks have become dependent on white liberals for their political power. Supreme Court decisions in the 1960s had the noble intention of creating more voting districts that enabled blacks to be better represented. It worked. But these districts had poorer citizens so black politicians had ask white liberals for campaign contributions to be politically viable. Thus, black conservatives had no chance.
Blacks support school vouchers to enable them to avoid inferior public schools, but any black politician who takes this position will not receive a nickel from white liberals who do not want blacks invading the schools their children attend. Blacks are more conservative on social issues, especially abortion, yet almost all black Democrats are pro-choice.
Thanks to the disproportionate number of Planned Parenthood clinics in black neighborhoods, black women have a higher abortion rate than white woman. In New York City; there are more black abortions than black births. This has been going on for decades. Thus there are fewer black voters, decreasing black political power. Yet blacks who point this out are immediately ostracized by the white liberals who control institutions such as our Ivy League universities, media giants and influential public policy journals.
The rioting occurring now, like in the past, will accomplish nothing. The rioters are savvy enough to realize that as long as they confine themselves to their own neighborhoods or the downtowns, they are safe. But should they have ever encroach on the suburban nirvanas of rich white liberals, they will be met with real bullets, not rubber ones.
The solution is for blacks to vote Republican. This is the only language white liberals will understand. Yes, it is true that we Republicans have some white supremacists in our ranks, but such blatant racism is much easier to fight. White liberals who constantly sing the praises of Martin Luther King and Ta-Nehisi Coates while fighting affordable housing in their neighborhoods because of “environmental and climate change issues” are much more difficult to defeat.
Unfortunately, President Trump is not seizing on this opportunity. His recent tweet “Looting will lead to shooting” was not particularly helpful. Perhaps he will change his approach. But at least we have a new crime in our political lexicon for the black comedians: BWWB – Bird Watching While Black.
Joe Bentivegna MD is an ophthalmologist in Rocky Hill.
