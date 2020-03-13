In opposition to an excise tax on ammunition
Testimony presented to the Finance, Revenue, and Bonding Committee in opposition to H.B. No. 5040: An Act Establishing An Excise Tax on Ammunition.
I am asking this committee to oppose this legislation as I believe it to be overtly political.
I have introduced legislation over the past several years that would accomplish the proponents’ intended purpose of this bill which is to curb gun violence without resorting to extremely punitive taxation of our state’s law-abiding gun owners. However, instead of funding law enforcement or other non-partisan entities to help with this issue, such as funding the State Firearms Trafficking Task Force, my colleagues insist on funding political anti-gun action groups who are determined to enact partisan gun control legislation. This is unacceptable.
Furthermore, there is an overwhelming amount of current and former residents in opposition to H.B. No. 5040. Twenty thousand courageous people have signed a petition asking this committee to vote against this bill because of the excessive tax on ammunition. We must consider those who feel personally impacted by this legislation enough to make this plea.
Thank you for your consideration and I look forward to working with my colleagues to find an acceptable and less punitive alternative to prevent gun violence in Connecticut.
State Senator Rob Sampson of Wolcott represents the 16th Senate District.
CTViewpoints welcomes rebuttal or opposing views to this and all its commentaries. Read our guidelines and submit your commentary here.
Sign up for CT Mirror's free daily news summary.
Free to Read. Not Free to Produce.
The Connecticut Mirror is a nonprofit newsroom. 90% of our revenue comes from people like you. If you value our reporting please consider making a donation. You'll enjoy reading CT Mirror even more knowing you helped make it happen.YES, I'LL DONATE TODAY