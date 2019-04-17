Legal recreational weed is NOT the ‘right thing for the state’
Public health will be diminished; roads less safe
“Lamont predicts state will pass bills” (Courant, April 3). The bill aimed to legalize marijuana for recreational use, according to the governor is “the right thing for the state.” This is another example of the governor not thinking an issue through.
If he and the legislators thought this bill through, it would not have gotten this far. If their minds were right, they would not want to make this drug more readily available to: 1. make the roads less safe, 2. facilitate another addictive drug crisis, and 3. decimate lives.
The safety risks of marijuana are: 1. impaired judgement, 2.impaired motor coordination, 3. impaired attention and concentration, and 4. impaired perception.
The physical and mental risks are: 1. addiction, 2. gateway to stronger drugs, 3. brain and lung damage, and 4. memory loss, schizophrenia, paranoia, mood and psychotic disorders.
The social risk is the decimation of lives by causing: 1. lower satisfaction of life, 2. relationship problems, and 3. lower academic and career success.
So, does the governor think “this is the right thing for the state,” as far as, making the roads less safe, increasing health risks, and decimating lives?
If the legislators had done the needed unbiased research of in-depth interviews with doctors, educators, state and local police chiefs for their opinions and evaluation of the impact of making marijuana more readily available, this bill would not have gotten this far.
Is marijuana going to make Connecticut a better place ? Absolutely not. End this bill.
Bob Gaynor lives in Wethersfield.
