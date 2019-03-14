Let voters decide on plastic bag ban in a referendum
State Rep. Jonathan Steinberg and State Sen. Will Haskell [and others] would like to introduce a statewide environmental bill in the near future prohibiting grocery stores from distributing plastic bags to their customers. The bill will “…… prohibit use and distribution of single-use plastic bags, promote the use of reusable bags, and establish fees on paper bags.”
Since a bill such as this would affect the entire state, why not let each voter decide for himself or herself in a statewide referendum? If the voters agree that plastic bags will be prohibited, and acquiesce that they will be charged if they choose to use a paper bag, then it becomes law. If they disagree, then it does not become law.
A referendum is an inclusive approach for the voters to decide an important issue.
Michael Treadwell lives in Westport.
