Look at Mueller’s evidence, Doc, and there’s the crime
Flawed arguments and hyper-partisanship corrupt Dr. Bentivegna's opinions.
Joseph Bentivegna MD starts his exhaustingly partisan rant [about U.S. Rep. Jim Himes’ call for an impeachment inquiry] claiming Democrats need to “mollify their rabid base.” His opinions are riddled with nastiness in absence of facts. It is clear to me that the doctor failed to read the Mueller report. All healthcare practitioners must use evidence-based practice, but Dr. Bentivegna, with all his years of education, “evidence-based” must have slipped his mind.
Donald Trump is in fact “Individual One” as an un-indicted co-conspirator in a felony for which his partner is in jail. It seems, we cannot indict a sitting president according to Department of Justice rules that contradict our Constitution that clearly states “no man is above the law.”
Special Counsel Robert Mueller investigated “criminal conspiracy,” but could not prove intent without the testimony Trump refused to give. Mueller did not investigate collusion, but our President clearly stated he is willing to commit another felony, collude with, and/ or accept foreign interference in our election to help him win again.
That, Dr. Bentivegna, is intent.
As for criminal obstruction, Mueller was restrained by DOJ rules that explicitly prohibit indicting a sitting President. He clearly stated he would have exonerated Trump, but could not. Given your venomous and flawed arguments based on your hostility toward Democrats, I would not be your patient. I fear my care would be at the mercy of your cash flow and expressed disdain of “rabid” Democrats… not evidence-based practice.
Cheryl Steward lives in South Windsor.
CTViewpoints welcomes rebuttal or opposing views to this and all its commentaries. Read our guidelines and submit your commentary here.