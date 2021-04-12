CT VIEWPOINTS -- opinions from around Connecticut
My father should have had options
Max Fey, a Farmington resident whose father Mark lost a battle with pancreatic cancer, shares why it is critical to pass HB 6425 ASAP. This bill would authorize medical aid in dying, so that all Connecticut residents at the end of their lives would have the option to end unbearable suffering.
