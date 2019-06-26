Bravo to the couple suing to block vaccine data release
I am a father of three young boys and I am writing to thank the parents who are suing the Department of Public Health over its recent release of school-specific vaccine exemption data.
There is little doubt that the data was released as a part of a coordinated effort spearheaded by Reps. Matt Ritter and Liz Linehan – both of whom have a financial interest in vaccine-maker Boehringer Ingelheim – to eliminate Connecticut’s religious exemption, which has been part of the law since vaccines were first mandated in 1959.
Two days after this inaccurate data was hurriedly released, State Attorney General William Tong issued the “opinion memo” that was requested by Ritter, claiming that the elimination of the exemption is likely constitutional; and a mere week after that, Ritter set up a “public information” hearing in a (thankfully) failed effort to fast-track the removal of our longstanding religious exemption.
Connecticut has among the highest vaccination rates in the nation and, aside from increasing the already obscene profits of the pharmaceutical companies that make these “unavoidably unsafe” products, as our U.S. Supreme Court has described vaccines, there is no reason whatsoever to remove exemptions. The release of this data was 100 percent political – and 100 percent wrong.
I wish these brave parents the best of luck in their suit.
Lindy Urso lives in the Cos Cob section of Greenwich.
