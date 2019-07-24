Want toll revenue? Tighten the lock box
Paying debt service on bonds is exactly the wrong way to go in fixing Connecticut’s transportation system and Republicans know it!
The governor and anyone saying to just cut the gasoline tax by five cents is not listening.
Let me make this very easy: Voters, Democrats and Republicans alike, remember the past of raiding the Special Transportation Fund. We are talking about billions of dollars, not chump change.
With that said, to make voters/taxpayers happy, the following must be done:
1. Eliminate the hidden gas tax called the gross receipts tax that saves the voters who have been paying the tab and the ones who were robbed –it’s a break that makes sense.
2. The Transportation Lock box must be a real lock box that can only be changed by a voter referendum. That restores the trust that has been broken with the taxpayers of this state. If highway toll money is really going to only be used for transportation and not misdirected, what is the problem?
The only reason the governor or either party would not do this is if the real intent is to redirect the toll revenue like they have in the past. Both parties are too blame for this!
Now is the time to restore trust to those who pay the bills – the taxpayers of Connecticut. Period!
Michael J. Fox Sr. is Executive Director of the Gasoline and Automotive Service Dealers of America, Inc.
