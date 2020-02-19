Out of line and out of touch on tolls
Alex Bergstein is out of line and out of touch. Her op-ed “Half price for infrastructure – or full price?” reeks with her contempt for the tens of thousands of regular folks who oppose her tolls plan. Alex may see herself as a bold, visionary leader. But for the average person, it’s clear she is a bully.
Who is she bullying? You and me, anyone who holds a different view on tolls from hers. It’s apparent from her tone she thinks we are rubes and we can’t have rational, informed opinions that differ from hers. My question to Alex is, what is her plan on how to deal with the more than $100 billion unfunded state employee pension liabilities crisis Connecticut is facing? We, the people, are aware that one-third of the state’s budget goes towards debt and interest on that massive obligation. Is she?
Who else is she bullying? Pat Sasser, who is one of her constituents. Just a regular citizen with no political experience, working with a shoe-string budget funded by small donations from like-minded people, Pat is leading a populist movement to not only stop tolls but to demand accountability for all the tax dollars we already send to Hartford. Alex has the audacity to claim Pat “has cost every resident of this state a fortune in wasted time, more traffic, and higher costs to repair our bridges, roads and rails.” Really? Democrats in Hartford need a mirror.
Another characteristic of bullies is that they are incredibly thin-skinned. While we who want no tolls exercise our natural First Amendment right to express our opposition, she claims to have been harassed, trolled, taunted, ridiculed, and yelled at. She’s the victim. Right.
On the day of the Transportation Committee’s Public Hearing on truck tolls, on Friday, Jan. 31, I and many other residents were there from the morning until 11 p.m., waiting our turn to testify. Who was not there to listen to her constituents? Alex.
Hilariously, she is also bullying her fellow Democrats. She wants to shame Democrats into ramming tolls through. After all, she says, they, Democrats, passed minimum wage and paid family medical leave without a single Republican vote. Thank you to the Republicans for not supporting policies that shut down restaurants where young people work and that reduced working people’s take-home pay!
A question to Alex on leadership: If you look behind you and nobody is following, are you a leader? I think not.
Kimberly Fiorello lives in Greenwich.
