I’m a nurse — and opposed to all vaccines
Overall, our health as a society has declined, and the more they add to the schedule, the more damaged we are, and especially our kids.
All the CDC has to do is vax/unvax studies to reveal this, and they won’t. Each vaccine should be studied against a true placebo, and none of them are. It is that simple: risk/benefit ratio.
Public health measures like clean water, sanitation, refrigeration, etc. brought us into the modern era and death rates from common childhood infections declined up to 99 percent before vaccines or even antibiotics. CDC uses the fear of 1900’s data to scare us. . . that is not accurate.
Measles was not feared, it was common, kids got it once then they had nice life long true herd immunity. That is gone, and we have created a mess. This is a giant experiment on mankind and not even a very good experiment at that, because an experiment would have double blind, placebo-controlled studies.
I am shocked and horrified at the push for vaccines everywhere you turn. Connecticut don’t just fall into line with big pharma and corrupt CDC. Be part of the new age where we don’t have half our children having chronic health conditions.
Sarah Block lives in Trumbull.
