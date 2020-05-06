Princess Fiona in the Time of Corona
As a college student who has returned from her musical theater major in New York for social distancing and remote classes, I needed a creative outlet.
This is a parody of ‘I Know It’s Today’ from Shrek the musical, where Princess Fiona waits in a tower for a prince to break her curse, social distancing for years. Now, we are each locked in our home and adapting to this temporary normal. We’re scared and frustrated. And so we sing. We smile through it and find ways to make this time meaningful.
Sydney Weiser is from West Hartford.
