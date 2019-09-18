Response to ‘reason and responsibility in child vaccinations’
As incredibly disheartening and disappointing as it is to read, “Reason and responsibility in child vaccinations” authored by Jan Taigen and State Rep. Christine Palm, it is not at all surprising. Jan and Christine manage to paint a picture filled with conflation and oversimplification at every turn, designed to immediately dismiss debate on the subject.
It is nothing more than an attempt to paint those who chose to exercise caution about vaccinating, as being ignorant to their undeniable science, or playing religion as a fiddle its only convenience being its exemption from vaccination.
Perhaps the authors are unaware that big Pharma has been indemnified from liability since 1986 by the NVICP (National Vaccine Injury Compensation Program). What does that mean? If you are the parent of a vaccine-injured child, the recourse allowed to make your family whole is paid back by the taxpayers; not the giant multi-national corporation that has inflicted the damage.
To date the VICP has paid out over $4 billion dollars of taxpayer money to families that were injured, maimed and even killed from vaccines. How can that be? The pro-vax crowd repeatedly tells us that vaccines are “safe and effective.” The NVICP counts many cases of autism among its injury compensation claims. Over 120 compensations for the MMR shot have been paid out as of 2017. MMR is chief among problem vaccinations, according to thousands of parents who witnessed immediate regression into a wide range of symptoms across the ASD spectrum following the shot. The authors would have to be intellectually dishonest to ignore the correlation of $4 billion dollars being paid out and vaccine injury.
The number of adjudicated claims served in the NVICP would be exponentially higher if not for VAERS (Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System) system. VAERS serves as another stopgap in families remedies that it allows someone only three years to file a claim from the time of the vaccine injury. The lack of education around the VAERS process, and trusting a well-meaning parent may never seek legal recourse or even realize it is available, especially in such a limited time frame.
Maybe the most polarizing hot-button issue of the day is measles, which has been relegated to a near harmless disease thanks to modern hygiene and sanitation. However, the authors attribute vaccination to its elimination saying:
“Before the first measles vaccine was introduced in 1963, the nation saw between three million and four million cases a year. Because of vaccines, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention considered measles eradicated by 2000. “
The CDC actually stated that deaths from infectious diseases which included measles, whooping cough, diphtheria, scarlet fever, typhoid fever, cholera and polio, had fallen to an all-time low before the introduction of vaccines (See the following: CDC on clean water and disease rates
In fact, the CDC’s data actually shows that the number of U.S. deaths from measles had dropped 98 percent by 1960 due to the implementation of drinking water disinfection and treatment. Improved water quality, and improvements in hygiene and sanitation is what actually caused the near eradication of the these various diseases three years prior to the vaccine. (See the following: Chart from Physicians for Informed Consent. )
“Because the state Department of Public Health removed a third option – the ‘philosophical’ objection – from the requisite vaccination exemption paperwork some years ago, parents wanting to avoid vaccination increasingly claim the ‘religious’ exemption, even though no organized religion forbids vaccination.”
No organized religion forbids vaccination?
For those of you that don’t know, more than 23 vaccines contain cells, cellular debris, proteins and DNA from aborted babies as well as various other animals including pigs, dogs and monkeys. This includes the Adenovirus, Dtap/Polio/HiB Combo, Polio, Hep A, Hep A/ Hep B combo, MMR, MMRV Pro Quad, Rabies, Varicella and the Shingles vaccines. The Bible clearly states “Though shalt not murder (Exodus 20:13 & Deuteronomy 5:13)” and “Children are recognized from God at the point of conception (Genesis 4:1, 17) and their killing is condemned (Psalm 106 35,37-38). If your religion is not on board with murder, this is a good place to start.
Haredi Jews and Hasidic Jews believe in what they call Mitzvah. The Torah says that our body is a gift from God and we are not the owners of it and because of this they cannot cause any damage to it. When you’re choosing to vaccinate and you are injecting formaldehyde, MSG, Polysorbate 20, 50 & 80, MSG, various types of aluminum (note that aluminum has been linked to cancer, autism, and many more diseases), various types of animal cells, enzymes and proteins, etc. Of course, you are damaging your body! If you are reading this do yourself a favor and look up the ingredients on the CDC’s site and then just Google each ingredient. It is truly horrific what we are allowing the Pharma Cartel through doctors pushed by the the CDC and American Academy of Pediatrics to inject into our children.
There are large pockets of other groups that also don’t believe in vaccination. Are all of these rules written in stone? No, however, religion is supposed to be a personal relationship with one’s creator. So, interpretation should be left to the individual, this also happens to be one of the founding tenants of our great country. No one organization, or government entity should have the authority to say how our religious ethos should be interpreted; because then what is the point of our Constitutionally guaranteed religious freedoms?
As far as the Wakefield study — this is a rabbit hole that we could go down but honestly, it’s a waste of time. This article addresses the medical and religious exemption debate here in Connecticut. The Wakefield study isn’t at all relevant to this debate. This is a poor attempt by the authors to try and discredit individuals who choose to forgo vaccinations for their religious beliefs, by implying that anyone who chooses to engage in the use of a religious exemption is believing in “junk science,” or is “faking their religious convictions.”
If pro-vaxers won’t agree with Dr. Wakefield’s credibility how about one of their own. Dr. Andrew Zimmerman who is universally regarded as one of the world’s top neurologists. For nearly two decades Zimmerman was a star witness for the NVICP arguing against families’ compensation claims. Recently, he turned against the established opinion. In the 2013 Rolf Hazlehurst case, he testified that he believed vaccination was the direct cause of autism. Certainly, a bitter pill to swallow for the establishment and one that cannot be disputed.
The authors bring up another common talking point, so called “herd immunity.” Maybe the greatest myth of all. Why? First off, the majority of adults in public school — people who surround the children that they’re worried about protecting — are not up to date on their boosters. Further, these authors are clearly unaware of vaccine waning and shedding.
Waning is a natural occurrence in all vaccines, the vaccine is only good for a duration of time, hence the need for boosters. Of the 72 vaccines on the current U.S. schedule, only 16 of these shots are not boosters. Waning is so common that at any one time an entire student population in a given school may never once be “herd” immunized. Further, it has been proven that in some cases even with a booster the individual can, and often does, contract the disease they’ve been vaccinated against.
Shedding occurs when a vaccine carries a weakened or attenuated form of live virus, which of course can be spread to others. This would make kids that have been vaccinated more dangerous to those with a compromised immune system far more than unvaccinated children. This also means that those who aren’t up to date with boosters could contract the virus carried via shedding. Yes, the authors are correct that individuals who have not been vaccinated may also contract the virus. However, there is good news, the only way one can be truly immune from many viruses, including measles, is to naturally contract the virus. Then and only then will you have true immunity.
Measles is a virus, which can be compared symptomatically to the flu, only far fewer deaths (by the thousands). It is a virus that can last between 7-10 days, and is most of the time extremely minor in toddlers over the age of 2. Many readers would be shocked to know; the last death in the United States from measles according to the CDC was in 2015, the first since 2003. We hear people talk of the measles “outbreak” but, who really knows what that means. According to the CDC, all it takes is for three people out of 100,000 within a month’s time contract the virus. A little outrageous when it is constantly sensationalized and embellished in the media as the next plague carrying its black cloud of suffering to a town near you.
Meanwhile let’s compare those “outbreak” numbers to streptococcus. The CDC estimates that “11,000 to 13,000 cases of invasive group A strep disease occur each year in the United States. Each year between 1,100 and 1,600 people die due to invasive group A strep disease.” Now if 1,100 to 1,600 people die every year because of strep, why isn’t it an “epidemic?” Why aren’t we hearing about an “outbreak” on the news? We know why – because it is a bacterial infection and therefore there isn’t a vaccine for it. You can’t be scared into going and getting a highly profitable shot to further stuff big pharma’s coffers, so no mention of this epidemic is ever made. However, if they develop a vaccine for strep then I’m sure in years to come it will become an “epidemic.”
The authors support the Connecticut lawsuit where they encourage the DPH to release school-by-school data up to and including the names of children who are not vaccinated. I don’t even know where to start with how outrageous this is. It should be an affront to all parents, that children’s privacy would be violated so egregiously regardless of the issue being discussed. In one breath these authors claim that they want to protect children, our most vulnerable population, while in the next paragraph wanting them subjected to incessant bullying and stigmatization by their peers, parents and possibly even educators.
If these authors and like-minded politicians, including Gov. Ned Lamont and State Rep. Matt Ritter, had their way where would the invasion of medical privacy stop? If we allow for parents to request the names and vaccine information for our kids, shouldn’t we also be allowed to request that of our children’s educators? What about the school administration? Or how about the parents? Shouldn’t every parent also be fully vaccinated if we’re looking to hold true to the false theory of herd immunity?
Maybe you are a well-meaning parent who was unaware there was another side to this story. We hope you take the time to research things like the NVICP, vaccine whistleblowers like Dr. Zimmerman, interchanging board members between the CDC and big pharma, and really take a long look at the ingredients being put into vaccines. Most importantly do not close your mind to parents of the vaccine injured when they share their stories it might change your life.
Jennifer and Matthew Comtois are parents who live in Windsor.
