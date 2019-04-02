Seven-year-old (and her dad): Stop the body exhibition
The controversial REAL BODIES exhibition has been on display at the Connecticut Science Center since early this month. Attached is a copy of my 7-year old daughter’s letter to board members of CT Science Center and to Hartford City Council members.
It’s her first draft and please pardon her spelling. The organizer stated that the specimens are all “unclaimed bodies” from China. It failed to provide proof of consent from the deceased or their families. Making profit from the deceased without their consent is terribly wrong. Respecting the death and let them rest in peace sounds simple.
I suppose many don’t see it as clearly as a child.
[Editor’s note: The Connecticut Science Museum has posted this collection of answers to questions frequently asked about the Real Bodies exhibit. The FAQ addresses, among other things, where and how the bodies were acquired.]
William Cheung and his daughter live in Fairfield.
