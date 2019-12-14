Seven years ago today, the unimaginable
Still, gun deaths continue unabated by federal legislation
Seven years ago today what should have been unimaginable happened: 20 children and six educators were murdered at Sandy Hook Elementary School.
More unimaginable is that in the years since December 14, 2012 the cries of “never again” and “not one more” have gone unheeded by the legislators in Congress who are beholden to the gun lobby.
More than 700,000 Americans have been killed or injured by gun violence in that time—most of them victims of community violence, domestic violence and firearm suicide. The crisis is so pervasive that our children are known as the “lockdown generation.”
The absence of federal gun law reform, despite the passion and leadership of legislators like those in Connecticut’s Congressional delegation, does not render us powerless. We must remember that even while the stalemate continues in Congress, each of us has the power to create change, especially at the state level. With the hard work of so many of you, that’s what CT Against Gun Violence achieved in Connecticut, passing some of the strongest gun laws, and giving us one of the lowest gun death rates, in the nation. With your continued support, that’s what we will continue to do until we end gun violence in Connecticut.
We must not just grieve for the victims of gun violence; we must honor their lives with action. Let us mourn today, and tomorrow return to our work of being the change we want to see in the world.
Jeremy Stein is Executive Director of CT Against Gun Violence.
