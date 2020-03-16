Student debt relief must be permanent
Student loan borrowers need a permanent reduction in interest payments, not an interest payment holiday
On Friday, President Trump announced as part of his Coronavirus Emergency Declaration, that the administration is considering a temporary waiver of interest payments for student loan borrowers. Since the federal government holds the bulk of student loan debt issued through Stafford, PLUS, and legacy FFEL student loan programs, this certainly is a benign idea that will provide temporary stimulus in the form of reduced out-of-pocket monthly loan payments for primarily younger Americans.
Unlike most forms of consumer debt like home mortgages, student loans cannot by law be refinanced to lower rates. However, given that the federal government is selling Treasury notes at record low rates —10-year yields have hovered around 1% for the past week—which will set off a stampede of refinancing for home mortgage loans, the Administration and Congress can and should do much more than a temporary student loan interest payment holiday.
The Trump Administration and Congress should focus on permanently writing down student loan interest rates through legislative actions.
Some of us in Congress have been advocating for such a commonsense revision of student loan policy for some time. Sen. Elizabeth Warren and I have been bicameral sponsors of the Bank On Students Emergency Student Loan Refinancing Act for the last several Congresses, which would do precisely that.
Our bill would allow student debt holders to take advantage of the economy’s low interest rate environment to write down interest payments with Department of Education for all student loan debt, including private student loans. In 2016, the Congressional Budget Office calculated that at that time, our bill would put $58 billion back in the pockets of public student loan borrowers, who could use that money for other urgent needs, just like middle class families do when they refinance home mortgages. Adding private student loan debt to this write down, as our bill does, will provide even more relief to young Americans.
If the Warren-Courtney bill passed in its present form, based on 10-year Treasury note yields last week, the benchmark interest rate for undergraduate student loans would be as low as 2.8 percent—a huge bargain for those with legacy student loans, which for undergraduate education can carry interest rates of up to 7 percent. That spread will produce even greater savings than the 2016 estimates. Such an approach will provide both immediate stimulus for student loan borrowers like the President proposed, minus the snapback of higher legacy interest rates once the disaster declaration expires.
The 14 million homeowners who are expected to take advantage of lower mortgage interest rates in the coming weeks from the drop in Treasury bond rates are doing so to get both a short-term boost in lower monthly payments and a long-term cut in debt. They are not seeking a short-term interest payment holiday. Giving student loan borrowers the same opportunity to benefit from the U.S. Treasury windfall is simple fairness and should be part of the economic battle plan to counter the coronavirus recession.
President Trump opened the door to the long-overdue need to write down student loan interest rates—Congress and the Administration should make it happen now.
U.S. Rep. Joseph Courtney, a Democrat, represents Connecticut’s 2nd District.
