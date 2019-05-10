Support for Lamont’s budget
To Gov. Ned Lamont,
Call to Action is a group of citizens from several towns in the Hartford region who organized in early 2017 to identify joint action that we could take to effectively move Connecticut beyond partisan tribalism toward reasoned civil discourse for important issues in our state. Over the past two years we have participated in voter registration, canvased for candidates, marched for fair immigration reform, lobbied for sensible gun control and environmental regulation, supported the State Elections and Enforcement Commission and been involved in get-out the vote efforts.
We are writing in support of your 2019-2020 biennial budget proposal. We believe that your budget proposal is a solid effort to fund essential services in Connecticut while providing an effective approach to resolving the state’s legacy fixed-cost issues while slowing the growth of government. We might have preferred lower taxes and more reductions in costs, but we recognize that your proposal is a holistic effort to balance the budget, fund necessary services, reduce the reliance on debt and restructure the legacy pension and healthcare obligations. Therefore, we are supporting your proposal as a whole.
Linda Sage, Richard and MaryEllen Thibodeau, Sharon Kelley, Robert Pearce, Richard Mansfield, Beth Owen, Leo and Karen Harrington, Priya Morganstern, Aaron and Tracy Frankel, Bernie and Sandra Forand, Richard Sugarman, Jackie Johnson, Karen Kellerman and Ian and Linda Rickard.
