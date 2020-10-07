CT VIEWPOINTS -- opinions from around Connecticut
The Infector-in-Chief
A reaction to President Donald Trump’s role in protecting the nation from the ravages of the coronavirus.
Artist Bill Dougal is a professional artist who lives in Lebanon. Steve Wisensale is an Emeritus Professor of Public Policy at the University of Connecticut.
CTViewpoints welcomes rebuttal or opposing views to this and all its commentaries. Read our guidelines and submit your commentary here.
Sign up for CT Mirror's free daily news summary.
Free to Read. Not Free to Produce.
The Connecticut Mirror is a nonprofit newsroom. 90% of our revenue comes from people like you. If you value our reporting please consider making a donation. You'll enjoy reading CT Mirror even more knowing you helped make it happen.YES, I'LL DONATE TODAY