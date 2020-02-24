The New Connecticut Declaration of Inter-Dependence
… and to assume among the powers of the earth that having 169 separate and disparate cities and towns was a really bad idea. A decent respect of the opinions of all persons who live here requires that we should now substantially eliminate all these historic border separations and find new combinations that will be useful, efficient and effective for all of the people that live in our state, regardless of race, religion, ethnicity, wealth, or gender.
We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all people are created equal, and that they are endowed by their Creator with certain inalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the Pursuit of Happiness. In order to now reestablish and secure these rights, Connecticut Government is hereby required to redraw previously unsubstantiated municipal boundary lines in our earth and create no more that 16 municipalities.
This is most likely to enhance the Rights of our People, and to institute new municipal Governments, laying their foundations on such principles and organizing their powers in such form, as to them shall seem most likely to effect the Safety and Happiness of all our citizens.
Prudence, indeed, will dictate that while municipal Governments long established should not be changed for light and transient causes, our experiences here hath shown that people are more disposed to suffer, while evils are sufferable, than to right themselves unless they abolish the previous forms to which they are accustomed.
Our long train of abuses and usurpations that artificially established 169 separate and segregated municipalities now clearly demonstrates the necessity to alter the former Connecticut Boundaries and Systems of Municipal Government.
To prove this, let these Facts be submitted to a candid world.
Charlie Duffy lives in New London.
CTViewpoints welcomes rebuttal or opposing views to this and all its commentaries. Read our guidelines and submit your commentary here.
Sign up for CT Mirror's free daily news summary.
Free to Read. Not Free to Produce.
The Connecticut Mirror is a nonprofit newsroom. 90% of our revenue comes from people like you. If you value our reporting please consider making a donation. You'll enjoy reading CT Mirror even more knowing you helped make it happen.YES, I'LL DONATE TODAY