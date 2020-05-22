Trump’s tax records: private or public? Wrong question
Should a candidate for employment be required to release his tax records to qualify for employment? No. Should a candidate for public office representing and promoting the interests of the people, as in “of the people, for the people, by the people?” Yes. Especially in U.S. political life, corrupted as it is by tsunamis of secret money.
Does the pubic need to know about the “smoking guns” Trump hides in his tax returns? No. He has given us a weekly show of smoking guns, each enough in itself to disqualify him for the most important position in the world.
Do you hear strong voices from the ruling class, at least one, demanding his dismissal and an annulment of his presidency? None.
The gang in charge faithfully executes “the vile maxim of the masters of mankind: all for us, and nothing for anyone else” (Adam Smith “The Wealth of Nations” 1776) far beyond the masters’ hopes while conning the voters with constant success.
“Democracy in America?” De Tocqueville is kicking in his tomb.
After World War II, the U.S. was the country of hope for the future of humanity. The U.S. was the only country with the stature and power to lead humanity toward a great future. By political choice, it has moved humanity toward the precipice. (Toby Ord “The Precipice, Existential Risk and the Future of Humanity” 2020).
Can the U.S. change course and regain its international stature? “We, the people,” must, once more, take the pains and the risks, and actively engage in making it happen.
Jean M. Lefebvre lives in Hartford.
