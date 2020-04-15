Voting by mail must be made a priority
1. Allowing for no-excuse absentee voting, and/or allowing a general concern about illness, including fear of COVID-19, be a legitimate excuse to vote by mail
2. Paying for postage: data shows that postage-free ballots result in more votes cast.
3. Election ballot cut-off must be the postmark date, and NOT the receipt date.
Elected officials have a patriotic duty to foster voting. Connecticut should join the several other states in allowing and encouraging voting by mail. Voting is not a liberal agenda; it is an American right.
Laura Copland lives in the Ivoryton section of Essex.
