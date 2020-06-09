We the People vs Ned Lamont
You all saw the video – George Floyd was clearly killed by an officer. Floyd also tested positive for COVID-19, meaning, under the way King Lamont has his data collected, he would be a “COVID-19 associated death.”
According to Lamont, he decreed it illegal to assemble mass gatherings, get your hair cut, run many small businesses or even go to a normal Catholic mass. But he encouraged, and even ordered state troopers to stand aside as people engaged in an act most would consider a riot – blocking major highways.
These double standards are why Sean Murphy, Robert Barnes and I have sued the crown. All lives matter. The Crown has decidedly taken action to harm all of us, indiscriminately, indefinitely and without a rational, scientific, legal or constitutional basis – well beyond any measured or appropriate response.
Literally, he claimed the right to suspend speedy trial, block registered vessels from entering or leaving port and to have authority to take your children without a prompt hearing.
This is the sort of power Hitler claimed. He thrived under what his counsel, Carl Schmitt, argued to be a “State of Exception.” Lamont, like Hitler, decided who may have rights, and who may have freedom of speech. In terms of many of us, Lamont has decided on his final solution to the Libertarian Question – by executive order. Those who wish to provide for themselves, have due process and abide by rule of law – the Crown has declared war on us by executive order.
Lamont has enabled people to block interstate highways over the wrongful death of one man because it is politically convenient. He has similarly taken actions that have unilaterally sentenced our state’s healthcare infrastructure to financial death, and nursing home patients to actual death.
The Declaration of Independence describes many similar tyrannical acts, acts with even the Republicans in the General Assembly happily cheer on. It cannot be said they offer freedom when they lick the same boot.
Let facts be submitted to a candid world:
“He has refused his Assent to Laws, the most wholesome and necessary for the public good.” — including those relating to the obligation of contracts, equal protection and due process. “He has refused to pass [executive orders] for the accommodation of large districts of people, unless those people would relinquish the right of Representation in the Legislature, a right inestimable to them and formidable to tyrants only.” – especially those who are not Democrat or Republican and seeking to run for office.
“He has obstructed the Administration of Justice, by refusing his Assent to Laws for establishing Judiciary powers. He has made Judges dependent on his Will alone…”, and he has done these things by shuttering State Court operations, suspending the requirement to serve process and by closing the probate courts under which we would even appeal his unlawful quarantine orders.
“He has erected a multitude of New Offices, and sent hither swarms of Officers to harrass our people, and eat out their substance.” — and he now even has the forms online where you too can snitch on a competing business, but not the barber who has been cutting his hair this entire time.
“He has combined with others to subject us to a jurisdiction foreign to our constitution, and unacknowledged by our laws; giving his Assent to their Acts of pretended Legislation,” and King Cuomo helps him determine our domestic policy here, and we take his lead by diktat. Such action was “…abolishing the free System of… Laws in a neighbouring [State], establishing therein an Arbitrary government, and enlarging its Boundaries so as to render it at once an example and fit instrument for introducing the same absolute rule into these [United States]…”, as a region of Northeastern States under an occupied government.
I have sued this Governor “For cutting off our Trade with all parts of the world… For depriving us in many cases, of the benefits of Trial by Jury…” We have sued the Crown “For taking away our Charters, abolishing our most valuable Laws, and altering fundamentally the Forms of our Governments.. For suspending our own Legislatures, and declaring themselves invested with power to legislate for us in all cases whatsoever.” King Lamont has, openly and notoriously, “…abdicated government here, by declaring us out of his Protection and waging War against us.”
Then, there are things that not even King George or Adolf Hitler would have done on such a scale. He has increased suicides. He has promoted the death of cancer patients, diabetics and those with asthma and heart conditions. He has cut off individuals from their families and their communities. He has condemned the elderly who are in their last days from all the daily experiences of the human condition, sentencing them to die alone and away from loved ones who will never get that last good bye.
He has turned communities against themselves, declaring and decreeing that local public servants must act as unpaid enforcers, going after people playing basketball, couples holding hands, people walking their dog or children flying a kite.
He has destroyed businesses, churches and families. The ability to fund education at current levels is gone – by his will. He has promoted panic buying. He has locked us all into an isolation ghetto with no judge, jury, finding of fact or due process.
He has rendered, arbitrarily and well after it was known, the primary vector for COVID-19 was nursing homes and hospitals alone, every experience outside your home or your car an ergonomic hellscape. He has promoted an environment of fear where you and your neighbors are encouraged to believe everyone is the angel of death.
Just like the officers who killed and allowed to be killed George Floyd, there is only one place for such people.
That place is not in public service.
That place is a court room with all the due process Ned Lamont has denied us.
If we don’t insist that government’s double standards end, we are asking for there to be many more George Floyds.
Dan Reale of Plainfield is the Chair of the Libertarian Party of Connecticut.
