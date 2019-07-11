Who does Tong think he is helping?
As a black man who sees what Trump is doing for the black community, I was taken aback by the article: Tong vs. Trump, the case of an activist AG.
Activist against what… America?
“Why would William Tong, the son of an immigrant from China, a communist country that suppresses human rights and practices modern day slavery, look to oppose Trump, a president who is helping the black community by opposing job-killing illegal immigration and bringing manufacturing jobs back onto our shores?
Look at blacks living in most Connecticut hellhole, crime-ridden, Democrat-run cities like Hartford, New Haven, and Bridgeport. These are the poverty-stricken, crime-ridden cesspools that Democrats like Mr. Tong create and promote with detrimental policies and the support of the only party in America to ever own African slaves.
What gives Mr. Tong, the son of an immigrant who escaped the brutality of China, the right to impose on the black community these same conditions his father fled?
I am betting his precious children don’t have to worry about being in a safe neighborhood.
But no, Mr. Tong, stop Trump at all costs, this is your calling, because black children deserve less than your children. You see, the history of your party demands it.
The Democrat party, during slavery, saw blacks as no more than livestock, cattle to be sold, farmed and bred, and worked in the fields, without that $15 minimum wage your party spouts nowadays, of course.
Mr. Tong, it is my opinion that, without a doubt, you serve your white masters well.
Wilbert Holliday lives in Windsor.
