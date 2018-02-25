Data

Gap between buying and renting a home in CT widens

WASHINGTON — The median cost of keeping a roof over one’s head in Connecticut has been coming down in recent years for homeowners but rising for renters, widening an affordability gap between those who own their homes and those who don’t. Continue Reading →

Some towns will win, others lose as CT struggles with low growth

WASHINGTON — While Connecticut’s population growth has slowed to a crawl, there will be shifts in the number of people who live in each of its 169 towns, with Sherman projected to lose nearly half its population by 2040 and Windham experiencing the biggest growth. Continue Reading →

New database: How your school stacks up on important measures

Our Your School database provides a broad collection of measures parents can use to judge their child’s school – from where money is spent to class sizes to how often students are disciplined. Today’s release contains data of particular value in evaluating schools’ results with one of the state’s lowest-performing populations – English learners. The Mirror is currently publishing a series of stories examining the teaching of English learners in Connecticut. The second story in that series will appear Tuesday. Continue Reading →

One option for promoting faster public Internet still on the table

Updated at 6:30 p.m.
A bill that would have prevented towns from using their reserved space on telephone poles to provide high-speed Internet services to the public failed to gain enough traction to get out of committee this session. That leaves an option on the table for town and municipal officials looking for creative ways to improve the state’s Internet infrastructure. Continue Reading →

