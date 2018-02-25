The Census Bureau is scrambling to respond to a last-minute request by the Justice Department to add a question on citizenship status to the 2020 census, according to hundreds of pages of emails obtained through a Freedom of Information Act request. Continue Reading →
Data: Connecticut’s many firearms laws
Connecticut has more firearms-related law provisions than almost any other state. In 2017, the state had 89 such provisions, placing it behind only California (106) and Massachusetts (100), according to an inventory maintained by the Boston University School of Public Health. Continue Reading →
Filed under: Civil and criminal justice, Data, Politics
Inmate GEDs drop off after test goes online
Moving high school equivalency tests online put them out of reach for much of Connecticut’s prison population in 2015. The numbers have started to recover– but slowly. Continue Reading →
Filed under: Civil and criminal justice, Data, GED diplomas, prison education
Facebook (still) letting housing advertisers exclude users by race
In February, Facebook said it would step up enforcement of its prohibition against discrimination in advertising for housing, employment or credit. But tests by ProPublica showed a significant lapse in the company’s monitoring of the rental market. Continue Reading →
Filed under: Civil and criminal justice, Data
Gap between buying and renting a home in CT widens
WASHINGTON — The median cost of keeping a roof over one’s head in Connecticut has been coming down in recent years for homeowners but rising for renters, widening an affordability gap between those who own their homes and those who don’t. Continue Reading →
Filed under: Data, Urban Development, affordable housing, average rent, Hartford metro area, homeownership, NYU Furman Center, Population Reference Center
Some towns will win, others lose as CT struggles with low growth
WASHINGTON — While Connecticut’s population growth has slowed to a crawl, there will be shifts in the number of people who live in each of its 169 towns, with Sherman projected to lose nearly half its population by 2040 and Windham experiencing the biggest growth. Continue Reading →
Filed under: Data, Urban Development, aging population, Connecticut State Data Center, Connecticut towns, demographics, outmigration, population
CT online voter registration was ‘targeted by Russian agents’
Connecticut’s online voter registration system was among election-related systems in 21 states targeted by Russian agents before the 2016 presidential election, state officials learned Friday, but they said the agents didn’t manage to get past the state’s network security. Continue Reading →
Filed under: Data
Census says CT still rich, but wage gap persists and population stagnant
WASHINGTON – Connecticut continues to be one of the highest-income states in the nation, but its population is stagnant and may even be on the downturn, and there’s a huge gap between the incomes of white state residents and minorities. Continue Reading →
Filed under: Data, age, American Community Survey, discrimination, marriage, median income, population, U.S. Census Bureau
Explore 2 years of ‘universal’ SAT scores for your school district
Use this tool to see how your district performed on the SAT in 2016-17, and how that compares with 2015-16 performance, the first year in which all juniors were required to take the test. Continue Reading →
Filed under: Data, K-12, SAT, test scores
700,000 CT taxpayers claim a deduction that’s at risk in D.C.
Among the proposals being considered in Washington for reforming the federal tax code is one that would eliminate the deduction that Connecticut taxpayers rely on most — the one for state and local taxes. Continue Reading →
Filed under: Data, Politics, federal taxes, taxes
New database: How your school stacks up on important measures
Our Your School database provides a broad collection of measures parents can use to judge their child’s school – from where money is spent to class sizes to how often students are disciplined. Today’s release contains data of particular value in evaluating schools’ results with one of the state’s lowest-performing populations – English learners. The Mirror is currently publishing a series of stories examining the teaching of English learners in Connecticut. The second story in that series will appear Tuesday. Continue Reading →
Filed under: Data, K-12, Schools/Child Welfare, CT schools
New Census estimates: Most CT cities losing residents
Town population estimates for 2016, released by the U.S. Census Bureau today, show population declines in 15 of the state’s 19 large cities. A few in southwestern Connecticut had small gains. Continue Reading →
Filed under: Data, 2016 CT census estimates
One option for promoting faster public Internet still on the table
Updated at 6:30 p.m.
A bill that would have prevented towns from using their reserved space on telephone poles to provide high-speed Internet services to the public failed to gain enough traction to get out of committee this session. That leaves an option on the table for town and municipal officials looking for creative ways to improve the state’s Internet infrastructure. Continue Reading →
Filed under: Data, Politics
|
Handgun permits issued in Connecticut rose by 73 percent in 2016 over 2015, and Gov. Dannel P. Malloy has proposed raising state pistol permitting fees, which the administration says will cover the increased cost of issuing firearms permits. Continue Reading →
Filed under: Data, Handgun permits
|
A bill now in its early stages would put Connecticut’s open data practices — established in an executive order — on the law books for good. Continue Reading →