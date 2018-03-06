Defense

CT defense industry a likely loser under Trump tariff plan

WASHINGTON — Connecticut’s defense industry would be a likely loser if President Donald Trump moves forward with his intention to raise tariffs on imported aluminum and steel. The main reason — foreign governments could retaliate by purchasing fewer U.S. made planes, helicopters and jet engines. Continue Reading →

Trump budget calls for huge increases in CT-made subs, ‘copters

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump’s new budget would dramatically boost spending on the Virginia-class and Columbia-class submarines built by Electric Boat in Connecticut and sharply increase the Pentagon’s purchase of Sikorsky helicopters in the next federal fiscal year. While those increases may be approved by Congress, much of Trump’s budget was considered DOA. Continue Reading →

Congress’ efforts to avoid another shutdown feature last-minute deals

Updated at 7:20 p.m.
WASHINGTON — To avoid another government shutdown, the U.S. House on Tuesday passed a spending bill that would fund the Pentagon until the end of the federal fiscal year – with big boosts for the Connecticut defense industry — and keep other federal agencies running until March 23. But approval of the bill is just one maneuver in a complex budget dance between congressional Republicans and Democrats this week that also will feature a face-off between the House and Senate. Continue Reading →

Murphy taps GOP help in ‘Buy American’ campaign

WASHINGTON — In an unusual alliance with the Trump White House and GOP senate colleagues, Sen. Chris Murphy on Tuesday introduced a “Buy American” bill aimed at helping small American companies, including many in Connecticut, get their fair share of federal government business. Continue Reading →

Budget impasse hurts CT defense industry, young immigrants, others

WASHINGTON — Whether, and how, Congress comes to an agreement on a massive spending bill to fund the federal government will impact Connecticut in several ways. The health of the state’s defense industry, as well as that of thousands of Connecticut children, and the fate of immigrant youth and the Affordable Care Act are at stake. Continue Reading →

Larson, Courtney win tax break for homeowners with crumbling foundations

WASHINGTON – U.S. Reps. John Larson and Joe Courtney had good news Wednesday for Connecticut homeowners with crumbling foundations – the Internal Revenue Service will allow them to take a deduction for a casualty loss for money spent to fix crumbling foundations. But that tax relief may be short lived if Republicans in Congress succeed in overhauling the tax code. Continue Reading →

Congress authorizes big boost in CT defense spending

WASHINGTON — Congressional negotiators on Wednesday finished work on a final defense bill that would boost the number of F-35’s requested by President Donald Trump from 70 to 90 and Sikorsky-made Black Hawk helicopters from 45 to 53. The defense bill also authorized billions of dollars for submarines and other weapons systems made in Connecticut and boosts military pay as well as the number of sailors, soldiers and marines. Continue Reading →

Murphy presses Congress to curb Trump ability to strike North Korea

WASHINGTON – Sen. Chris Murphy on Tuesday introduced a resolution that would prevent the United States from launching a pre-emptive strike against North Korea, saying he was prompted to do so by the Trump administration’s increasingly belligerent tone toward Pyongyang. Continue Reading →

CT Guard joins Pentagon ramp up in Puerto Rico

WASHINGTON — The Pentagon beefed up its presence in storm-ravaged Puerto Rico Thursday and shifted its mission from search and rescue to relief – providing vital supplies of food and water. But a Connecticut lawmaker says that’s not enough and wants as many as 50,000 troops sent to the island. Continue Reading →

Navy cites readiness problems during hearing on fatal collisions

WASHINGTON — Navy officials said pressure to increase the number of ships deployed overseas has hurt readiness and training levels, and those problems are getting worse. The officials testified at a congressional hearing on the collisions of two Navy destroyers this summer that claimed the lives of 17 sailors, two from Connecticut. Continue Reading →

Coast Guard in CT mobilizing to help Harvey victims

WASHINGTON — The Coast Guard in Connecticut is beginning to mobilize to help with the federal response to the enormous devastation caused by Hurricane Harvey, which has dropped to tropical storm strength but continues to pound Texas with massive amounts of rainwater and threatens Louisiana. Continue Reading →

