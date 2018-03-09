Higher Education

How the ‘Students First’ college consolidation affects students

With the next fiscal year just four months away – and little hope for more funding for state colleges – the Board of Regents for Higher Education today approved a plan that rejects closing a community college campus and instead dramatically downsizes administrative staff. The move to consolidate a dozen community colleges is projected to save $28 million. Continue Reading →

Merging CT’s community colleges is controversial. Here’s why.

In pursuit of cost savings, a merger of all the state’s community colleges is being proposed. But some are skeptical those savings can be achieved without impacting students’ education. The Mirror explores the controversy and the experiences of other states that have tried college mergers. Continue Reading →

From foster care, to prison, to college graduation, to …

Elizabeth Behlman, who expects to be released from prison next year after serving 11 years for arson, hopes the associate’s degree she will earn in the coming months will set her up for success on the outside. The Mirror sat down with the 34-year-old at York Correctional Institution to hear about her path to prison – and listen to her plans for when she is released. Continue Reading →

Big deficits two years from now could undercut tax cut promises

While the new state budget promises an array of tax cuts two and three years from now, it also leaves the next governor and legislature to close a $4.6 billion projected shortfall — far larger than the deficit lawmakers addressed in the current plan. Continue Reading →

House sends veto-proof, bipartisan budget to Malloy

With the final flourish of a veto-proof margin, the House of Representatives voted Thursday to give final legislative passage to an overdue, bipartisan budget crafted without the direct involvement of Gov. Dannel P. Malloy. Continue Reading →

After 117-day marathon, Senate passes bipartisan budget

The Senate took a major step early Thursday toward ending Connecticut’s nearly 17-week budget impasse, overwhelmingly adopting a $41.3 billion, two-year plan that closes huge deficits without raising income or sales tax rates, imposes modest cuts on local aid, and provides emergency assistance to keep Hartford out of bankruptcy. Continue Reading →

