With the next fiscal year just four months away – and little hope for more funding for state colleges – the Board of Regents for Higher Education today approved a plan that rejects closing a community college campus and instead dramatically downsizes administrative staff. The move to consolidate a dozen community colleges is projected to save $28 million.
Higher Education
A demand for lots more detail on community college consolidation
Officials of the state's 12 community colleges must answer a long list of questions from the schools' accrediting body before their plan to shed hundreds of administrative positions can move forward.
UConn considers netting more revenue from student charges
The University of Connecticut's governing board next week will consider overhauling student charges in a move that would bring a net increase of $1.3 million into the public university's coffers.
Merging CT’s community colleges is controversial. Here’s why.
In pursuit of cost savings, a merger of all the state's community colleges is being proposed. But some are skeptical those savings can be achieved without impacting students' education. The Mirror explores the controversy and the experiences of other states that have tried college mergers.
U.S. Civil Rights watchdog closes investigation against UConn
A federal complaint alleging that the University of Connecticut did not properly investigate a sexual assault complaint and that the school was a sexually hostile environment was dismissed late last month – the last remaining one in a group of complaints about how the school handled these cases.
Board of Regents votes to consolidate all 12 community colleges
The governing board of the state's 12 community colleges voted Thursday to advance a controversial plan intended to merge the schools into a single accredited institution, despite fervent opposition from faculty and students who attended the meeting.
Regents to consider plan for consolidating community colleges
A controversial plan to consolidate Connecticut's 12 community colleges into a single accredited institution would shed nearly 190 people in top administrative positions by 2021.
Greenwich attorney is new UConn Board of Trustees chair
The governor Friday named Thomas E. Kruger as the next chair of the University of Connecticut's governing board.
From foster care, to prison, to college graduation, to …
Elizabeth Behlman, who expects to be released from prison next year after serving 11 years for arson, hopes the associate's degree she will earn in the coming months will set her up for success on the outside. The Mirror sat down with the 34-year-old at York Correctional Institution to hear about her path to prison – and listen to her plans for when she is released.
Big deficits two years from now could undercut tax cut promises
While the new state budget promises an array of tax cuts two and three years from now, it also leaves the next governor and legislature to close a $4.6 billion projected shortfall — far larger than the deficit lawmakers addressed in the current plan.
House sends veto-proof, bipartisan budget to Malloy
With the final flourish of a veto-proof margin, the House of Representatives voted Thursday to give final legislative passage to an overdue, bipartisan budget crafted without the direct involvement of Gov. Dannel P. Malloy.
After 117-day marathon, Senate passes bipartisan budget
The Senate took a major step early Thursday toward ending Connecticut's nearly 17-week budget impasse, overwhelmingly adopting a $41.3 billion, two-year plan that closes huge deficits without raising income or sales tax rates, imposes modest cuts on local aid, and provides emergency assistance to keep Hartford out of bankruptcy.
Bipartisan budget cuts public colleges, spares financial aid
For UConn, the cuts are slightly more than those in the budget put forth earlier by Democrats and significantly less than those in the Republican plan adopted by the legislature and vetoed by Gov. Dannel P. Malloy.
Major consolidation pitched for CT community colleges
The governing board of the state's 12 community colleges on Thursday will be asked to advance a dramatic consolidation plan that would sharply reduce the number of administrators, save the state $28 million and create the nation's fifth largest institution of its kind.
Gateway president: We’ll do more with less
The new chief of New Haven's Gateway Community College has found that two campuses together can help more people launch machinist, railroad or ultrasound careers — even when a budget-strapped state is cutting back funding.