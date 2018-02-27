See how many applicants from Hartford and surrounding suburban areas chose each school as a first choice and how many seats were offered for the 2017-18 school year. Continue Reading →
School choice lottery a mystery for parents as desegregation efforts stall
The confusion surrounding who wins the lottery – or doesn't – has fueled displeasure and distrust among many Hartford residents concerned that the vast network of magnet schools has created a two-tiered education system where thousands of struggling city students are stuck in underperforming neighborhood schools.
Board rejects legislature’s budget for more charter school funding
Frustration over the state's funding of charter schools boiled over Wednesday when the State Board of Education rejected on principle the state budget's allocation of the additional $613,500 to three charter schools so they could enroll an additional 57 students.
See how the state graded your school and district
The grading system is based on more than a dozen measures. However standardized test scores still account for 80 percent of the grade.
State grades every school district and three-quarters see a drop
The large majority of public schools and school districts in the state earned worse grades this year than last on the state's annual assessment of school performance, according to data released Friday by the State Department of Education.
Malloy budget would allow state tax break for private K-12 tuition
The governor's proposed budget allows a new state tax break to help parents cover some of their children's private K-12 tuition – an extension of a break created for college-savings accounts that was widened to include the early grades by the federal tax overhaul.
See how your town fares in the governor’s budget
Gov. Dannel P. Malloy's proposed budget for 2018-19 aims to redistribute education funding more aggressively to the state's lowest-performing school districts than is currently budgeted. Overall state municipal aid would be cut by about $97 million, or 4 percent.
Denied: Supreme Court will not reconsider school-funding ruling
The state Supreme Court has denied a last-ditch effort by a coalition of parents, teachers and local officials to reconsider the court's recent decision saying state spending on education meets constitutional standards.
AG asks CT Supreme Court to stand pat on school-funding ruling
The state says the Connecticut Supreme Court should decline to reconsider its recent decision upholding state spending on education as constitutionally adequate and reject a request from a coalition of parents, teachers and local municipal leaders to rehear the case.
A last try: Lawyers ask Supreme Court to reconsider school ruling
Lawyers representing the coalition of parents, teachers and locally elected officials suing the state argue that the trial provided abundant examples of deficiencies in school districts. The coalition also asks the court to reconsider its conclusion that the state is not constitutionally responsible for paying to help students overcome societal deficiencies, such as poverty and other issues at home.
Request for school construction dollars is a record low
There could be several reasons for the smaller request this year, including local unwillingness to pay for a community's share of a project during a sluggish economy, declining enrollment, or a stricter state application process.
Wall Street firm: CT schools ruling helps state, hurts cities
A major Wall Street rating agency said the recent Connecticut Supreme Court ruling that the state provides at least a minimally adequate education in all school districts is a "credit positive" for state government, but a "negative" for its largest cities.
With no court mandate, what’s next for school funding?
When Connecticut legislators last fall voted to phase-in changes in how the state funds public schools so more aid gets to the neediest districts, many touted it as the right thing to do. In the wake of a state Supreme Court decision this week, however, that bipartisan dedication to a new education funding formula – which also promised to boost state aid by $380 million over the next 10 years – may soon start to fray.
Supreme Court rules education in poor communities meets constitutional standard
In a split decision that probably brings to a close a 12-year legal saga, the Connecticut Supreme Court ruled Wednesday that the state is providing students in the state's most impoverished school districts with the minimally adequate education the constitution mandates.
Pressing question for CT: A state tax break for private school tuition?
The federal tax overhaul may have triggered an automatic state tax break that would allow parents to avoid paying state taxes on some of the money they put aside to send their children to private K-12 schools. Forces already are lining up to back or resist a change.