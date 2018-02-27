K-12

School choice lottery a mystery for parents as desegregation efforts stall

The confusion surrounding who wins the lottery – or doesn’t – has fueled displeasure and distrust among many Hartford residents concerned that the vast network of magnet schools has created a two-tiered education system where thousands of struggling city students are stuck in underperforming neighborhood schools. Continue Reading →

See how your town fares in the governor’s budget

Gov. Dannel P. Malloy’s proposed budget for 2018-19 aims to redistribute education funding more aggressively to the state’s lowest-performing school districts than is currently budgeted. Overall state municipal aid would be cut by about $97 million, or 4 percent. Continue Reading →

A last try: Lawyers ask Supreme Court to reconsider school ruling

Lawyers representing the coalition of parents, teachers and locally elected officials suing the state argue that the trial provided abundant examples of deficiencies in school districts. The coalition also asks the court to reconsider its conclusion that the state is not constitutionally responsible for paying to help students overcome societal deficiencies, such as poverty and other issues at home. Continue Reading →

Wall Street firm: CT schools ruling helps state, hurts cities

A major Wall Street rating agency said the recent Connecticut Supreme Court ruling that the state provides at least a minimally adequate education in all school districts is a “credit positive” for state government, but a “negative” for its largest cities. Continue Reading →

With no court mandate, what’s next for school funding?

When Connecticut legislators last fall voted to phase-in changes in how the state funds public schools so more aid gets to the neediest districts, many touted it as the right thing to do. In the wake of a state Supreme Court decision this week, however, that bipartisan dedication to a new education funding formula – which also promised to boost state aid by $380 million over the next 10 years – may soon start to fray. Continue Reading →

Supreme Court rules education in poor communities meets constitutional standard

In a split decision that probably brings to a close a 12-year legal saga, the Connecticut Supreme Court ruled Wednesday that the state is providing students in the state’s most impoverished school districts with the minimally adequate education the constitution mandates. Continue Reading →

Pressing question for CT: A state tax break for private school tuition?

The federal tax overhaul may have triggered an automatic state tax break that would allow parents to avoid paying state taxes on some of the money they put aside to send their children to private K-12 schools. Forces already are lining up to back or resist a change. Continue Reading →

