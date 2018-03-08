A legislative committee aired two bills Thursday that would establish a state individual health care mandate and push back on Congress’s recent repeal of the Obamacare penalty, but the bills would impose radically different fines for those who fail to buy insurance coverage. Continue Reading →
Dwindling oversight heightens concern over medical, mental health care for inmates
The recent birth of a baby in an inmate’s cell – as well as large budget cuts, a lack of outside oversight, and a history of complaints – have fueled concerns among some legislators and civil rights groups about the quality of medical and mental health care being provided to Connecticut’s inmates, most of whom eventually will be released. Continue Reading →
Fentanyl continues to drive deadly overdose epidemic
The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner recorded more than 1,000 accidental overdose deaths for the first time in the last six years, and overall drug deaths in the state have nearly tripled in that time. Continue Reading →
As overdose deaths continue to climb, a new state initiative
In this Sunday conversation, The Mirror sat down with Miriam Delphin-Rittmon, the commissioner of the state Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services, to talk about the new “Change the Script” initiative to address the epidemic of drug overdose deaths in Connecticut and what the state is doing to reduce opioid addiction. Continue Reading →
Lawsuits accuse staff at Whiting of psychological, physical torture
The lawsuits allege that the state employees responsible for the treatment and care of William Shehadi Jr., 59, subjected him to “daily mistreatment, degradation, physical assaults, ridicule and other forms of brutal and inhuman psychological, emotional and physical torture.” Continue Reading →
Larger role for midwives could improve care for mothers, babies
A groundbreaking study of what midwives can and can’t do in the states where they practice, offers new evidence that empowering them could significantly boost maternal and infant health. Continue Reading →
CT helps launch multistate effort to enhance gun controls
Connecticut, New Jersey, New York and Rhode Island will begin sharing databases and criminal intelligence and coordinating research related to potential firearm purchases, gun trafficking and violent crime. Continue Reading →
White House moves to allow Obamacare rival
WASHINGTON — The Trump administration on Tuesday moved forward on allowing Americans to purchase short-term health plans that may be more affordable than what’s on the market right now but would not contain the Affordable Care Act’s consumer protections and would undermine the health care law. Continue Reading →
Trump health plan gets mixed reviews in CT
WASHINGTON — Connecticut officials have joined a pushback against a Trump administration plan to allow unrelated employers to band together so they can provide their employees affordable — but perhaps limited — health care, while others in the state are celebrating the move. Continue Reading →
Two reps embody the split on legalizing marijuana
New Haven State Rep. Juan Candelaria got to see firsthand last week the face of opposition to his proposal to legalize recreational use of marijuana: It is suburban. And possibly wearing braces. Continue Reading →
Trump’s budget swings at drug prices with a glancing blow
President Donald Trump’s new budget proposal flirts with combating high prescription drug prices, but industry watchers say the tweaks to Medicare and Medicaid do little more than dance around the edges of lowering the actual prices of drugs. Continue Reading →
California’s regulators to investigate Aetna’s medical coverage decisions
Both of California’s health insurance regulators said they will investigate how Hartford-based Aetna Inc. makes coverage decisions, as the lawsuit of a California man who is suing the nation’s third-largest insurer for improper denial of care headed for opening arguments. Continue Reading →
Wadleigh to step down as Access Health CEO
James Wadleigh, CEO of Connecticut’s health insurance exchange, Access Health CT, will step down from his post in April. He has worked at Access Health CT since 2012 and became the organization’s chief executive in 2015. Continue Reading →
Advocates for marijuana sales point to big economic boost
Advocates for legalizing recreational marijuana use in Connecticut — and taxing its sales — are hoping a holistic, economic argument will win the day this year. Supporters say the potential to bolster the state’s tourism industry, create jobs, and even encourage young professionals to locate here, should attract votes for an issue that couldn’t get a vote in the House or Senate in 2017. Continue Reading →
Despite changes undermining the ACA, marketplaces ‘stable’
After much drama leading to this year’s open enrollment for Affordable Care Act coverage — a shorter time frame, a sharply reduced federal budget for marketing and assistance, and confusion resulting from months of repeal-and-replace debate — the final nationwide tally paints a mixed picture. Continue Reading →