About two weeks ago, Marco Mendieta, a 24-year-old undocumented immigrant living in the Quinnipiac Meadows neighborhood, was arraigned in New Haven’s state Superior Court for breaking a traffic law. A judge released him without bail, accepting Mendieta’s promise to appear at the next hearing. But Mendieta wasn’t able to keep his word. Before he even left the courthouse, federal immigration authorities picked him up and sent him to a detention facility in Massachusetts. After being shuttled to several different prisons, Mendieta ended up back in Mexico this week. Continue Reading →
Immigration
Recent Posts
Census rushes to respond to request to add citizenship question
|
The Census Bureau is scrambling to respond to a last-minute request by the Justice Department to add a question on citizenship status to the 2020 census, according to hundreds of pages of emails obtained through a Freedom of Information Act request. Continue Reading →
Filed under: Data, Immigration, Washington
Senate fails to protect ‘dreamers’
|
WASHINGTON — Congress proved it is as stalemated on immigration as it is on gun control Thursday, as the Senate failed to advance any of three bills that would protect young immigrants known as “dreamers” from deportation. Sen. Chris Murphy blamed his Republican colleagues for the failure to prevent a looming immigration crisis. Continue Reading →
Filed under: Immigration, Politics, Washington, Chris Murphy, Connecticut Students for a DREAM, DACA, deportation, Donald Trump
Trump says he seeks bipartisanship, CT lawmakers skeptical
|
WASHINGTON — In his first State of the Union address President Donald Trump sought to send Americans a upbeat message – and Connecticut lawmakers showed up to make their points, too. Trump also said he is seeking bipartisanship, but Connecticut Democrats are skeptical. Continue Reading →
Filed under: Immigration, Politics, Washington, Chris Murphy, Donald Trump, Dreamers, Elizabeth Esty, immigration
CT lawmakers say Trump immigration plan is DOA
|
WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump’s latest immigration proposal, which would give thousands of young undocumented immigrants in the state an eventual path to citizenship, landed with a thud among congressional Democrats, including those from Connecticut. Continue Reading →
Filed under: Immigration, Politics, Washington, Chris Murphy, DACA, Donald Trump, Dreamers, family based immigration
New Haven Mayor Toni Harp displeases Trump
|
President Donald Trump sought to recognize New Haven Mayor Toni Harp Wednesday — then criticized her when it turned out she wasn’t in the room to receive the compliment. Harp was boycotting the meeting over the issue of sanctuary cities. Continue Reading →
Filed under: Immigration, Politics, Washington
Despite shutdown deal’s promise, CT immigrant youth still in limbo
|
WASHINGTON — A deal that ended the brief government shutdown included a promise to hasten a debate in Congress over immigration, but good intentions have run into political realities that are putting the fate of thousands of young, undocumented immigrants in Connecticut in doubt. Continue Reading →
Filed under: Civil and criminal justice, Immigration, Politics, Washington, border wall, Congress, CT Students for a Dream, DACA
Months after Maria, relief center helps more than 1,000 arrivals
|
More than three months after Hurricane Maria left widespread devastation and wiped out power across Puerto Rico, Connecticut is still seeing displaced evacuees arriving from the island in search of aid and stability. MaryAnne Pascone is managing director and the director of community education at Capitol Region Education Councils Relief Center. In this Sunday Conversation she spoke about the challenges and conditions facing the islanders seeking the center’s help. Continue Reading →
Filed under: Immigration, Sunday Q&A, Capitol Region Education Council, FEMA, Hurricane Maria, Puerto Rico, Relief Center for Our Caribbean Friends
Budget impasse hurts CT defense industry, young immigrants, others
|
WASHINGTON — Whether, and how, Congress comes to an agreement on a massive spending bill to fund the federal government will impact Connecticut in several ways. The health of the state’s defense industry, as well as that of thousands of Connecticut children, and the fate of immigrant youth and the Affordable Care Act are at stake. Continue Reading →
Filed under: Budget/Economy, Defense, Health Care, Immigration, Politics, Washington, budget, CHIP
Justice Dept. wants citizenship question on census, alarming experts
|
The Justice Department is pushing for a question on citizenship to be added to the 2020 census, a move that observers say could depress participation by immigrants who fear that the government could use the information against them. Continue Reading →
Filed under: Immigration, Washington
CT Dreamers seeking commitment stage sit-in at Murphy’s office
|
WASHINGTON — Eighteen young undocumented activists from Connecticut staged a sit-in at Sen. Chris Murphy’s Senate office Tuesday, demanding the Democratic lawmaker vote “no” on a must-pass budget bill this week if Congress fails to approve protection for the youths known as “dreamers.” Murphy said he could not make that commitment because it would deprive him of political leverage. Continue Reading →
Filed under: Immigration, Politics, Washington, Chris Muphy, DACA, Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, deportation, Donald Trump
A reprieve from deportation in Connecticut, not politics
|
The legal, political and public-relations elements of fighting deportation orders were on stark display Monday at a press conference in Hartford where two members of Congress harshly criticized the Trump administration, an immigrant couple insisted they had no interest in politics, and a mischievous 7-year-old boy learned what it means to stay on message. Continue Reading →
Filed under: Immigration, Politics, Department of Homeland Security, deportations, ICE
Labor, urban advocates rally to urge Malloy veto of GOP budget
|
Labor groups and advocates for Connecticut’s cities rallied Thursday outside the Capitol, urging Gov. Dannel P. Malloy to veto a Republican-crafted budget they argued would hurt workers and students. Continue Reading →
Filed under: Budget/Economy, Health Care, Higher Education, Immigration, Labor, Politics, Schools/Child Welfare, budget2017
A Connecticut ‘dreamer,’ committed to the fight, will not return to the shadows
|
Lucas Codognolla was born in Brazil, grew up as an average American child in Connecticut and is a UConn grad. But President Donald Trump has put his future and that of other undocumented young people in this country on shaky ground. In this Sunday conversation, we talk to him about how he’s handling the end of DACA, a program that has shielded 800,000 undocumented youth from deportation.
Continue Reading →
Filed under: Civil and criminal justice, Immigration, Sunday Q&A, Washington, Congress, CT Students for a Dream, DACA, Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals
Move to end DACA leaves some young immigrants fearing for their health
|
The Trump administration’s controversial decision on Tuesday to scrap the DACA program does more than put nearly 800,000 “Dreamers” in fear of deportation and losing their jobs. It threatens the health care of thousands of young adults like Ruiz, who either have job-based insurance or whose incomes qualify them for Medicaid in California and several other states. Continue Reading →