James Forman Jr. is a professor at Yale Law School, where he teaches courses including constitutional law, "Race, Class and Punishment" and a seminar where he brings law students into a Connecticut prison to take a class alongside people who are incarcerated. In this Sunday conversation, The Mirror sat down with Forman at his office in New Haven to hear about his career, the classes he's teaching at Yale, and his 2017 book called "Locking Up Our Own: Crime and Punishment in Black America."
Civil and criminal justice
TV ads next in escalating battle over McDonald nomination
The sharply partisan fight over the confirmation of Andrew J. McDonald as chief justice of the Connecticut Supreme Court has morphed into an unprecedented, full-throated political campaign likely to escalate Thursday with the broadcast of television ads urging Senate Republicans to drop their opposition.
Rubio to introduce ‘red-flag’ bill, as will Blumenthal
WASHINGTON — Sen. Marco Rubio on Wednesday said he is introducing a bill that would provide federal grants to states for establishing gun violence restraining orders – and said he doubted a broader one Sen. Richard Blumenthal plans to introduce Thursday would pass the Senate.
Changes sought in treatment of women behind bars
Saying his goal was dignity, compassion and empathy for women behind bars, Gov. Dannel P. Malloy proposed a wide-ranging bill to change how women are treated while incarcerated.
A national public-sector union fight comes to Connecticut
The national legal wars over how public-sector unions can collect dues and other fees has reached Connecticut with a lawsuit filed by unionized New Haven firefighters against their statewide affiliate, the Uniformed Professional Fire Fighters Association of Connecticut. The local has the help of the Fairness Center, a firm affiliated with the national right-to-work movement.
Dwindling oversight heightens concern over medical, mental health care for inmates
The recent birth of a baby in an inmate's cell – as well as large budget cuts, a lack of outside oversight, and a history of complaints – have fueled concerns among some legislators and civil rights groups about the quality of medical and mental health care being provided to Connecticut's inmates, most of whom eventually will be released.
ICE blasted for making courthouse arrests
About two weeks ago, Marco Mendieta, a 24-year-old undocumented immigrant living in the Quinnipiac Meadows neighborhood, was arraigned in New Haven's state Superior Court for breaking a traffic law. A judge released him without bail, accepting Mendieta's promise to appear at the next hearing. But Mendieta wasn't able to keep his word. Before he even left the courthouse, federal immigration authorities picked him up and sent him to a detention facility in Massachusetts. After being shuttled to several different prisons, Mendieta ended up back in Mexico this week.
After Trump endorses gun measures, Senate Dems propose a bill
WASHINGTON — Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said Democrats will push for tighter background checks and new protective orders, modeled after a program that Connecticut has had in place since 1999, to disarm dangerous individuals.
Trump asks Murphy to help draft ‘comprehensive’ gun bill
President Donald Trump on Wednesday said he wanted Sen. Chris Murphy to join three Senate colleagues in drafting a "comprehensive" gun bill that is "very powerful" on expansion of the FBI background check system for gun buyers. "We are determined to turn grief into action," Trump said at a White House gathering with lawmakers to discuss ways to combat gun violence.
Murphy, Esty to pitch gun bills to Trump, including a ‘red flag’ measure
WASHINGTON — Connecticut has had a "red flag" law for years, but after the Parkland, Fla., school shooting, some in Congress think other states should be prodded to allow authorities to remove guns, at least temporarily, from those who may be a danger to themselves or others.
Slossberg recuses herself from McDonald confirmation vote
Sen. Gayle Slossberg has recused herself from voting on the nomination of Andrew J. McDonald for chief justice of the Connecticut Supreme Court — a move that could weaken McDonald's chances of confirmation.
Continue Reading →
Tie vote sends McDonald nomination to legislature with unfavorable recommendation
The Judiciary Committee vote came after legislators questioned McDonald for about 12 hours, pressing him on his Supreme Court vote to abolish Connecticut's death penalty, his record as a Democratic legislator, and his friendship with Malloy.
2 more states, Puerto Rico join coalition to enhance gun controls
Massachusetts, Delaware and the Puerto Rican commonwealth will join Connecticut, New Jersey, New York and Rhode Island in sharing databases and criminal intelligence and coordinating research related to potential firearm purchases, gun trafficking and violent crime.
A judicial nominee and a nomination process are put to the test
A hearing today on the confirmation of Justice Andrew J. McDonald as chief justice of the Connecticut Supreme Court comes as politicians, lawyers and advocates debate the question of how ideology and partisanship should be balanced against questions of intellect, competence and integrity in evaluating fitness for the bench.
Despite Parkland, gun control push faces wave of opposition in Congress
WASHINGTON — Despite President Donald Trump's willingness to support modest tweaks to the nation's gun laws, Congress may not approve much change as lawmakers remain entrenched in a mostly partisan split over the issue, despite the national debate touched off over the Parkland, Fla., massacre.