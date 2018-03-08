The Connecticut Conference of Municipalities asked Gov. Dannel P. Malloy last week to set aside his demand that municipalities begin contributing this year to the cost of teacher pensions, a fast-growing liability that is now wholly the responsibility of the state. Instead, CCM proposed a study that prompted eye-rolling by the governor. Our Sunday conversation is with Joe DeLong, the former West Virginian legislative leader who took over as executive director of CCM in 2015, about his dire views on public pensions. Continue Reading →