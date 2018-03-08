Gov. Dannel P. Malloy and Democratic legislators on Thursday outlined similar agendas for the remaining nine weeks of the 2018 legislative session: Pay equity, expanded sick time and other workplace issues largely directed to women, a constituency that polls indicate has further tilted toward Democrats since the election of President Trump. Continue Reading →
A national public-sector union fight comes to Connecticut
The national legal wars over how public-sector unions can collect dues and other fees has reached Connecticut with a lawsuit filed by unionized New Haven firefighters against their statewide affiliate, the Uniformed Professional Fire Fighters Association of Connecticut. The local has the help of the Fairness Center, a firm affiliated with the national right-to-work movement.
Filed under: Civil and criminal justice, Labor, Politics, collective bargaining, right to work
Plan to revitalize CT runs into doubters of all persuasions
A much-anticipated report on stabilizing state finances and jump-starting Connecticut's economy isn't likely to get far before legislators adjourn in early May to run for re-election.
Filed under: Budget/Economy, Economic Development, Labor, Politics, Regional Planning, Transportation, Urban Development, Commission on Fiscal Stability and Economic Growth
State tax overhaul key to plan to revitalize CT
A state panel recommended a dramatic shift in state tax burdens Thursday from wealthy income taxpayers onto businesses and consumers as part of a sweeping plan to stabilize government finances and jump-start the economy.
Filed under: Budget/Economy, Economic Development, Labor, Land Use, Politics, Regional Planning, Commission on Fiscal Stability and Economic Growth, estate tax
In CT Senate, a partisan edge to fighting workplace harassment
Connecticut Senate Democrats aligned themselves Tuesday with the burgeoning Me Too and Time's Up movements by proposing a sweeping election-year bill that they say would be "the largest overhaul in modern Connecticut history of sexual harassment laws." Republicans objected to their exclusion.
Filed under: Civil and criminal justice, Labor, Politics, Me Too, sexual harassment, Time's Up
The Working Families, pushing Democrats to the left
"I think Democrats have been just afraid of their shadows for a very long time and we've seen that in resistance to things like minimum wage increases and paid family leave and fair immigration policies." But Lindsay Farrell of the Working Families Party says things might be changing. Our Sunday Conversation.
Filed under: Labor, Politics, Sunday Q&A, Lindsay Farrell, Working Families Party
Labor in New Haven bets on MGM casino for Bridgeport
New Haven's labor unions are flexing their political muscle to back MGM Resorts's proposed casino in Bridgeport, as a showdown begins over tribal nations' competing plans.
Filed under: Labor, Politics
Labor says ‘tax fairness,’ vibrant cities are keys to CT’s recovery
Labor leaders called Friday for a more progressive state tax system and greater investments in Connecticut's cities to revitalize the economy and stabilize the budget.
Filed under: Budget/Economy, Labor, Politics, AFSCME Council 4, Commission on Fiscal Stability and Economic Growth, Connecticut AFL-CIO, SEBAC
AFL-CIO chief suspects fiscal panel is anti-labor
Connecticut's top labor official questioned publicly Thursday whether the state's new fiscal sustainability study panel is biased in favor of business and against labor, but the panel's co-chairs say they want to hear from everybody.
Filed under: Budget/Economy, Labor, AFL-CIO, Commission on Fiscal Stability and Economic Growth, Connecticut AFL-CIO, Lori Pelletier
After 117-day marathon, Senate passes bipartisan budget
The Senate took a major step early Thursday toward ending Connecticut's nearly 17-week budget impasse, overwhelmingly adopting a $41.3 billion, two-year plan that closes huge deficits without raising income or sales tax rates, imposes modest cuts on local aid, and provides emergency assistance to keep Hartford out of bankruptcy.
Filed under: Budget/Economy, Early Childhood Education, Health Care, Higher Education, K-12, Labor, Politics, Schools/Child Welfare
Unions to CT lawmakers: We would see you in court
State employee unions sent a letter to all 187 General Assembly members Thursday, warning them to avoid pension changes that would lead to a court battle.
Filed under: Budget/Economy, Labor, Politics, budget2017, Concessions2017, pensions, SEBAC
Joe DeLong on pensions: ‘The reality is this is burying the state’
The Connecticut Conference of Municipalities asked Gov. Dannel P. Malloy last week to set aside his demand that municipalities begin contributing this year to the cost of teacher pensions, a fast-growing liability that is now wholly the responsibility of the state. Instead, CCM proposed a study that prompted eye-rolling by the governor. Our Sunday conversation is with Joe DeLong, the former West Virginian legislative leader who took over as executive director of CCM in 2015, about his dire views on public pensions.
Filed under: Budget/Economy, Labor, Politics, Sunday Q&A, ccm, Joe DeLong, public pensions, Sunday Conversation
Malloy vetoes budget, seeks ‘honest dialogue’
Gov. Dannel P. Malloy delivered Thursday on his vow to veto the Republican budget unexpectedly passed with a handful of Democratic votes, calling it a gimmick-laden measure that would consign Hartford to bankruptcy, devastate public higher education, invite certain lawsuits from state employees and add to Connecticut's pension liabilities.
Filed under: Budget/Economy, Labor, Politics, budget2017
Labor, urban advocates rally to urge Malloy veto of GOP budget
Labor groups and advocates for Connecticut's cities rallied Thursday outside the Capitol, urging Gov. Dannel P. Malloy to veto a Republican-crafted budget they argued would hurt workers and students.
Filed under: Budget/Economy, Health Care, Higher Education, Immigration, Labor, Politics, Schools/Child Welfare, budget2017
Last night, the budget politics — today, the details
Legislators arrived at the State Capitol on Friday with the opportunity for the first time to see the details of a $41.4 billion, two-year budget proposal that the administration of Gov. Dannel P. Malloy and Democratic legislative leaders hoped would end Connecticut's summer-long budget impasse.