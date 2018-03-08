Labor

Malloy backs higher minimum wage, hedging on how high

By: |

Gov. Dannel P. Malloy and Democratic legislators on Thursday outlined similar agendas for the remaining nine weeks of the 2018 legislative session: Pay equity, expanded sick time and other workplace issues largely directed to women, a constituency that polls indicate has further tilted toward Democrats since the election of President Trump. Continue Reading →

Filed under: Labor, Politics, minimum wage, paid family medical leave, paid sick days, pay equity

A national public-sector union fight comes to Connecticut

By: |

The national legal wars over how public-sector unions can collect dues and other fees has reached Connecticut with a lawsuit filed by unionized New Haven firefighters against their statewide affiliate, the Uniformed Professional Fire Fighters Association of Connecticut. The local has the help of the Fairness Center, a firm affiliated with the national right-to-work movement. Continue Reading →

Filed under: Civil and criminal justice, Labor, Politics, collective bargaining, right to work

In CT Senate, a partisan edge to fighting workplace harassment

By: |

Connecticut Senate Democrats aligned themselves Tuesday with the burgeoning Me Too and Time’s Up movements by proposing a sweeping election-year bill that they say would be “the largest overhaul in modern Connecticut history of sexual harassment laws.” Republicans objected to their exclusion. Continue Reading →

Filed under: Civil and criminal justice, Labor, Politics, Me Too, sexual harassment, Time's Up

The Working Families, pushing Democrats to the left

By: |

“I think Democrats have been just afraid of their shadows for a very long time and we’ve seen that in resistance to things like minimum wage increases and paid family leave and fair immigration policies.” But Lindsay Farrell of the Working Families Party says things might be changing. Our Sunday Conversation. Continue Reading →

Filed under: Labor, Politics, Sunday Q&A, Lindsay Farrell, Working Families Party

After 117-day marathon, Senate passes bipartisan budget

By: |

The Senate took a major step early Thursday toward ending Connecticut’s nearly 17-week budget impasse, overwhelmingly adopting a $41.3 billion, two-year plan that closes huge deficits without raising income or sales tax rates, imposes modest cuts on local aid, and provides emergency assistance to keep Hartford out of bankruptcy. Continue Reading →

Filed under: Budget/Economy, Early Childhood Education, Health Care, Higher Education, K-12, Labor, Politics, Schools/Child Welfare

Joe DeLong on pensions: ‘The reality is this is burying the state’

By: |

The Connecticut Conference of Municipalities asked Gov. Dannel P. Malloy last week to set aside his demand that municipalities begin contributing this year to the cost of teacher pensions, a fast-growing liability that is now wholly the responsibility of the state. Instead, CCM proposed a study that prompted eye-rolling by the governor. Our Sunday conversation is with Joe DeLong, the former West Virginian legislative leader who took over as executive director of CCM in 2015, about his dire views on public pensions. Continue Reading →

Filed under: Budget/Economy, Labor, Politics, Sunday Q&A, ccm, Joe DeLong, public pensions, Sunday Conversation

Malloy vetoes budget, seeks ‘honest dialogue’

By: |

Gov. Dannel P. Malloy delivered Thursday on his vow to veto the Republican budget unexpectedly passed with a handful of Democratic votes, calling it a gimmick-laden measure that would consign Hartford to bankruptcy, devastate public higher education, invite certain lawsuits from state employees and add to Connecticut’s pension liabilities. Continue Reading →

Filed under: Budget/Economy, Labor, Politics, budget2017

Last night, the budget politics — today, the details

By: |

Legislators arrived at the State Capitol on Friday with the opportunity for the first time to see the details of a $41.4 billion, two-year budget proposal that the administration of Gov. Dannel P. Malloy and Democratic legislative leaders hoped would end Connecticut’s summer-long budget impasse. Continue Reading →

Filed under: Budget/Economy, Early Childhood Education, Economic Development, Health Care, Higher Education, K-12, Labor, Politics