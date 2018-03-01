Land Use

Sandy + 5; Irene + 6: Coastal resilience still elusive and expensive

More than six years after Irene, five years after Sandy, and tens of millions of dollars later, Connecticut’s shoreline communities have been slow to embrace resiliency and now look much as they did before the storms hit. But there are exceptions. Continue Reading →

Filed under: Environment, Housing, Land Use, Regional Planning, base flood elevation, Bridgeport, CIRCA, climate change

Housing shift: More apartments, fewer McMansions

The market is changing. Families are smaller. Young people are happy, at least for a time, to rent an apartment in a walkable, interesting city or town center. Many Boomers are looking to downsize. And for a quarter century, state officials have been trying to inject more affordable housing into more communities. Continue Reading →

Filed under: Land Use, A deeper look, CT housing, Deeper Look, McMansions, Partnership for Strong Communities

New farmland harvest – solar energy – creating political sparks

Two well-intentioned environmental polices – one encouraging more renewable power and the other the preservation of farms and forestland – are colliding. They are pitting farmer against farmer and environmental interest groups against one another, putting state departments at odds, and raising the always explosive issue of private property rights versus state policy. Continue Reading →

Filed under: Environment, Land Use, Acadia Center, Connecticut Forest and Park Association, Council on Environmental Quality, CT Department of Energy and Environmental Protection, Department of Agriculture, farmland

Could CT see another wave of sprawl?

The Great Recession slowed sprawl — low-density, auto-centric, poorly planned development — to a crawl. But now the downturn has grudgingly turned around, and development is ramping up. Does this mean the state’s remaining undeveloped areas will be hit with another wave of sprawl? Continue Reading →

Filed under: Environment, Land Use, 1000 Friends of Connecticut, CLEAR, Community Investment Act, Connecticut Data Collaborative, Connecticut landscape., Council on Environmental Quality