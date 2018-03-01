A state panel recommended a dramatic shift in state tax burdens Thursday from wealthy income taxpayers onto businesses and consumers as part of a sweeping plan to stabilize government finances and jump-start the economy. Continue Reading →
Sandy + 5; Irene + 6: Coastal resilience still elusive and expensive
More than six years after Irene, five years after Sandy, and tens of millions of dollars later, Connecticut's shoreline communities have been slow to embrace resiliency and now look much as they did before the storms hit. But there are exceptions.
Rethinking the ‘infrastructure’ discussion amidst a blitz of hurricanes
Many experts say the disasters around Houston and along the crowded coasts of Florida reinforce the urgent idea that resilient infrastructure is needed more than ever, particularly as human-driven climate change helps drive extreme weather.
As state loosens affordable housing rules, Milford does the same
Updated Monday at 3:54 p.m.
Updated Monday at 3:54 p.m.

MILFORD — Twenty-two days after the General Assembly voted to loosen the state's affordable housing standards despite the governor's objections, at least one community is following suit.
Has crumbling foundations bailout become a political football?
Eleven Republican representatives accused House Democratic leadership Friday of using more than 34,000 homes with crumbling foundations as political leverage to secure GOP votes for the next state budget.
Housing shift: More apartments, fewer McMansions
The market is changing. Families are smaller. Young people are happy, at least for a time, to rent an apartment in a walkable, interesting city or town center. Many Boomers are looking to downsize. And for a quarter century, state officials have been trying to inject more affordable housing into more communities.
New farmland harvest – solar energy – creating political sparks
Two well-intentioned environmental polices – one encouraging more renewable power and the other the preservation of farms and forestland – are colliding. They are pitting farmer against farmer and environmental interest groups against one another, putting state departments at odds, and raising the always explosive issue of private property rights versus state policy.
Municipal, business and labor leaders plan summit on economy
Connecticut's municipal, business and labor leaders will convene their second annual fall summit next month to develop strategies to bolster the state's economic future.
GE part of a national move away from big, suburban office parks
Among other lessons, the move provides further evidence that large, isolated, one-tenant suburban office parks, such as the sleek but aging campus that GE has occupied since 1974 on 68 arboreal acres in Fairfield, have seen their day.
Young woman sees mapping Catholic lands as an environmental blessing
If modern mapping can help the church manage its vast lands in environmentally sustainable ways, she thinks the planet and its inhabitants will benefit from a cleaner, healthier and more just global environment.
Could CT see another wave of sprawl?
The Great Recession slowed sprawl — low-density, auto-centric, poorly planned development — to a crawl. But now the downturn has grudgingly turned around, and development is ramping up. Does this mean the state's remaining undeveloped areas will be hit with another wave of sprawl?