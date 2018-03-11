Politics

Related Topics:

Recent Posts

Democrats challenged to prove they are electable

By: |

FAIRFIELD — It was more a job interview, less a debate. Two skeptical Democrats poked and prodded seven Democratic gubernatorial contenders on stage at a regional forum Sunday that opened with a pointed question about the candidates’ electability and ended with an insistent demand they identify their greatest political vulnerability. The questions fell heaviest on Bridgeport Mayor Joseph P. Ganim. Continue Reading →

Filed under: Politics, 2018 campaign

Malloy backs higher minimum wage, hedging on how high

By: |

Gov. Dannel P. Malloy and Democratic legislators on Thursday outlined similar agendas for the remaining nine weeks of the 2018 legislative session: Pay equity, expanded sick time and other workplace issues largely directed to women, a constituency that polls indicate has further tilted toward Democrats since the election of President Trump. Continue Reading →

Filed under: Labor, Politics, minimum wage, paid family medical leave, paid sick days, pay equity

TV ads next in escalating battle over McDonald nomination

By: |

The sharply partisan fight over the confirmation of Andrew J. McDonald as chief justice of the Connecticut Supreme Court has morphed into an unprecedented, full-throated political campaign likely to escalate Thursday with the broadcast of television ads urging Senate Republicans to drop their opposition. Continue Reading →

Filed under: Civil and criminal justice, Politics, Andrew J. McDonald, judicial confirmations, judicial nominations

Rubio to introduce ‘red-flag’ bill, as will Blumenthal

By: |

WASHINGTON — Sen. Marco Rubio on Wednesday said he is introducing a bill that would provide federal grants to states for establishing gun violence restraining orders – and said he doubted a broader one Sen. Richard Blumenthal plans to introduce Thursday would pass the Senate. Continue Reading →

Filed under: Civil and criminal justice, Politics, Washington, Bill Nelson, gun control, gun violence restraining orders, Marco Rubio, Parkland

DNC gives CT Dems cash to organize and unify for 2018

By: |

A week after Connecticut Democrats picked up a seat in the state House of Representatives, the Democratic National Committee has added the state party to its list of recipients of competitive $50,000 grants to help organize for the 2018 election. The state party chair said the grant rewards Connecticut Democrats for the progress made unifying the party since the 2016 presidential race. Continue Reading →

Filed under: Politics, 2018 campaign, Nick Balletto, Thomas Perez

CT defense industry a likely loser under Trump tariff plan

By: |

WASHINGTON — Connecticut’s defense industry would be a likely loser if President Donald Trump moves forward with his intention to raise tariffs on imported aluminum and steel. The main reason — foreign governments could retaliate by purchasing fewer U.S. made planes, helicopters and jet engines. Continue Reading →

Filed under: Defense, Politics, Washington, aluminum, defense industry, Donald Trump, Electric Boat, Lockheed Martin

A national public-sector union fight comes to Connecticut

By: |

The national legal wars over how public-sector unions can collect dues and other fees has reached Connecticut with a lawsuit filed by unionized New Haven firefighters against their statewide affiliate, the Uniformed Professional Fire Fighters Association of Connecticut. The local has the help of the Fairness Center, a firm affiliated with the national right-to-work movement. Continue Reading →

Filed under: Civil and criminal justice, Labor, Politics, collective bargaining, right to work