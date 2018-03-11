FAIRFIELD — It was more a job interview, less a debate. Two skeptical Democrats poked and prodded seven Democratic gubernatorial contenders on stage at a regional forum Sunday that opened with a pointed question about the candidates’ electability and ended with an insistent demand they identify their greatest political vulnerability. The questions fell heaviest on Bridgeport Mayor Joseph P. Ganim. Continue Reading →
Politics
Recent Posts
A week of more fiscal and political heat
|
A lot of disagreement over a lot of issues in a week of heated politics. Issues both financial and personal are emerging as Connecticut’s political season matures. Continue Reading →
Filed under: Budget/Economy, Politics, Sunday reading, Washington
Slossberg won’t run, putting another Democratic seat in play
|
Bitterly estranged from the Senate Democratic leadership on matters of policy and personality, Sen. Gayle S. Slossberg, D-Milford, confirmed Friday she would not seek an eighth term from a competitive district, dealing a blow to Democrats’ chances to win clear control of the evenly divided Senate this fall. Continue Reading →
Filed under: Politics, 2018 campaign, Sen. Gayle Slossberg
Malloy backs higher minimum wage, hedging on how high
|
Gov. Dannel P. Malloy and Democratic legislators on Thursday outlined similar agendas for the remaining nine weeks of the 2018 legislative session: Pay equity, expanded sick time and other workplace issues largely directed to women, a constituency that polls indicate has further tilted toward Democrats since the election of President Trump. Continue Reading →
Filed under: Labor, Politics, minimum wage, paid family medical leave, paid sick days, pay equity
CT lawmakers differ on Trump tariff plan
|
WASHINGTON — Connecticut lawmakers had different reactions to President Donald Trump’s plan to impose new tariffs of 25 percent on steel imports and 10 percent on aluminum, ranging from praise to condemnation. Continue Reading →
Filed under: Budget/Economy, Politics, Washington, aluminum, China, defense industry, Donald Trump, dumping
TV ads next in escalating battle over McDonald nomination
|
The sharply partisan fight over the confirmation of Andrew J. McDonald as chief justice of the Connecticut Supreme Court has morphed into an unprecedented, full-throated political campaign likely to escalate Thursday with the broadcast of television ads urging Senate Republicans to drop their opposition. Continue Reading →
Filed under: Civil and criminal justice, Politics, Andrew J. McDonald, judicial confirmations, judicial nominations
Legislature willing to listen before locking in fiscal restraints
|
Leaders of the Finance, Revenue and Bonding Committee confirmed Tuesday they will hold a public hearing this month on the so-called “bond-lock” process scheduled to begin May 15. Continue Reading →
Filed under: Budget/Economy, Politics, bond lock, bonding cap, revenue volatility cap, spending cap
Angel Arce to resign from General Assembly
|
State Rep. Angel Arce, D-Hartford, under fire from legislative leaders and the governor for an inappropriate exchange of text messages with a teenaged girl, intends to resign his General Assembly seat, House Speaker Joe Aresimowicz, D-Berlin, said Wednesday. Continue Reading →
Filed under: Politics, Angel Arce
Rubio to introduce ‘red-flag’ bill, as will Blumenthal
|
WASHINGTON — Sen. Marco Rubio on Wednesday said he is introducing a bill that would provide federal grants to states for establishing gun violence restraining orders – and said he doubted a broader one Sen. Richard Blumenthal plans to introduce Thursday would pass the Senate. Continue Reading →
Filed under: Civil and criminal justice, Politics, Washington, Bill Nelson, gun control, gun violence restraining orders, Marco Rubio, Parkland
DNC gives CT Dems cash to organize and unify for 2018
|
A week after Connecticut Democrats picked up a seat in the state House of Representatives, the Democratic National Committee has added the state party to its list of recipients of competitive $50,000 grants to help organize for the 2018 election. The state party chair said the grant rewards Connecticut Democrats for the progress made unifying the party since the 2016 presidential race. Continue Reading →
Filed under: Politics, 2018 campaign, Nick Balletto, Thomas Perez
CT defense industry a likely loser under Trump tariff plan
|
WASHINGTON — Connecticut’s defense industry would be a likely loser if President Donald Trump moves forward with his intention to raise tariffs on imported aluminum and steel. The main reason — foreign governments could retaliate by purchasing fewer U.S. made planes, helicopters and jet engines. Continue Reading →
Filed under: Defense, Politics, Washington, aluminum, defense industry, Donald Trump, Electric Boat, Lockheed Martin
NRA, Bronin trade attacks over gun-training proposal
|
WASHINGTON — The National Rifle Association on Tuesday reacted forcefully to Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin’s campaign to end the gun group’s role in Connecticut’s permitting process. Bronin struck back. Continue Reading →
Filed under: Politics, Washington, Luke Bronin, National Rifle Association, NRA, training
A national public-sector union fight comes to Connecticut
|
The national legal wars over how public-sector unions can collect dues and other fees has reached Connecticut with a lawsuit filed by unionized New Haven firefighters against their statewide affiliate, the Uniformed Professional Fire Fighters Association of Connecticut. The local has the help of the Fairness Center, a firm affiliated with the national right-to-work movement. Continue Reading →
Filed under: Civil and criminal justice, Labor, Politics, collective bargaining, right to work
Former hedge-fund manager enters governor’s race
|
David Stemerman, 49, a Republican, emphasized his outsider status and outlined an agenda he said “career politicians and career insiders” would not enact. Continue Reading →
Filed under: Politics
Plan to revitalize CT runs into doubters of all persuasions
|
A much-anticipated report on stabilizing state finances and jump-starting Connecticut’s economy isn’t likely to get far before legislators adjourn in early May to run for re-election. Continue Reading →