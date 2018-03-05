A much-anticipated report on stabilizing state finances and jump-starting Connecticut’s economy isn’t likely to get far before legislators adjourn in early May to run for re-election. Continue Reading →
A proposal that could empower state’s metros
The Commission on Fiscal Stability and Economic Growth Thursday recommended giving regional councils of government or municipal consortiums an optional taxing power that would allow a new level of regional cooperation in the state. Third of three articles. Continue Reading →
State tax overhaul key to plan to revitalize CT
A state panel recommended a dramatic shift in state tax burdens Thursday from wealthy income taxpayers onto businesses and consumers as part of a sweeping plan to stabilize government finances and jump-start the economy. Continue Reading →
Want to prosper? Act like a region, proponents say
The argument usually put forward for regionalism in Connecticut is that it can save money. And it can, but that may not be the best reason to consider metropolitan cooperation. Towns also can make money by developing their regional economies. Second of three articles. Continue Reading →
Amid fiscal perils, will the state embrace regionalism?
Facing years of projected state budget deficits, could a move toward metropolitan regions help save money and spur economic development, as advocates claim? What would a major step look like? And could any effort succeed against Connecticut’s long devotion to localism. First of three articles. Continue Reading →
CT helps launch multistate effort to enhance gun controls
Connecticut, New Jersey, New York and Rhode Island will begin sharing databases and criminal intelligence and coordinating research related to potential firearm purchases, gun trafficking and violent crime. Continue Reading →
Sandy + 5; Irene + 6: Coastal resilience still elusive and expensive
More than six years after Irene, five years after Sandy, and tens of millions of dollars later, Connecticut’s shoreline communities have been slow to embrace resiliency and now look much as they did before the storms hit. But there are exceptions. Continue Reading →
CT transportation system at risk of dramatic contraction
Connecticut’s cash-starved transportation program would need to scrap some rail services, drive up fares, suspend 40 percent of planned capital projects and defer major highway rebuilds like the Hartford Viaduct, to remain solvent over the next five years, Gov. Dannel P. Malloy’s administration has warned Wall Street. Continue Reading →
Rethinking the ‘infrastructure’ discussion amidst a blitz of hurricanes
Many experts say the disasters around Houston and along the crowded coasts of Florida reinforce the urgent idea that resilient infrastructure is needed more than ever, particularly as human-driven climate change helps drive extreme weather. Continue Reading →
Students urge compromise on CT budget
As state government’s ongoing budget standoff prepared to enter a crucial week, 200 students and teachers from a regional high school in Burlington protested Sunday in front of the Capitol. Continue Reading →
Town leaders fight back against budget cost shifts
Municipal leaders pushed back Wednesday against Gov. Dannel P. Malloy’s proposals to shift costs onto cities and towns. Continue Reading →
How many CT towns face insolvency? Malloy begins counting
Gov. Dannel P. Malloy’s administration is polling cities and towns to determine how many will run out of operating cash by this spring — or earlier — if the state budget standoff continues. Continue Reading →
Budget standoff about to take a big toll on cities and towns
As Connecticut begins its second month without a state budget next week, the cost to cities and towns will take a big leap, topping $100 million. Continue Reading →
Bronin hires law firm as decision on Hartford bankruptcy looms
Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin announced Thursday his administration has hired an international law firm specializing in financial restructuring as he nears a decision on whether to pursue bankruptcy. Continue Reading →
Coventry town manager Elsesser: Connecticut should consider the commercial activities tax
John A. Elsesser, longtime Coventry town manager, has been one of the leading figures in municipal government for nearly four decades. He understands the varied and intensifying fiscal pressures facing Connecticut and its municipalities, recognizes the need to raise revenue; and sees one possible way to do it fairly — a commercial activities tax. Continue Reading →