A proposal that could empower state’s metros

The Commission on Fiscal Stability and Economic Growth Thursday recommended giving regional councils of government or municipal consortiums an optional taxing power that would allow a new level of regional cooperation in the state. Third of three articles. Continue Reading →

Filed under: Economic Development, Regional Planning, Commission of Fiscal Stability and Economic Growth, CT Regional Councils of Government, Regionalization

Sandy + 5; Irene + 6: Coastal resilience still elusive and expensive

More than six years after Irene, five years after Sandy, and tens of millions of dollars later, Connecticut’s shoreline communities have been slow to embrace resiliency and now look much as they did before the storms hit. But there are exceptions. Continue Reading →

Filed under: Environment, Housing, Land Use, Regional Planning, base flood elevation, Bridgeport, CIRCA, climate change

CT transportation system at risk of dramatic contraction

Connecticut’s cash-starved transportation program would need to scrap some rail services, drive up fares, suspend 40 percent of planned capital projects and defer major highway rebuilds like the Hartford Viaduct, to remain solvent over the next five years, Gov. Dannel P. Malloy’s administration has warned Wall Street. Continue Reading →

Filed under: Budget/Economy, Politics, Regional Planning, Transportation, budget2017, Department of Transportation, gasoline tax, Wall Street

Coventry town manager Elsesser: Connecticut should consider the commercial activities tax

John A. Elsesser, longtime Coventry town manager, has been one of the leading figures in municipal government for nearly four decades. He understands the varied and intensifying fiscal pressures facing Connecticut and its municipalities, recognizes the need to raise revenue; and sees one possible way to do it fairly — a commercial activities tax. Continue Reading →

Filed under: Budget/Economy, Regional Planning, Sunday Q&A, ccm, Connecticut state budget, COST, John A. Elsesser, municipalities