A lot of disagreement over a lot of issues in a week of heated politics. Issues both financial and personal are emerging as Connecticut's political season matures.
Sunday reading
Gun violence and financial distress…What to do?
There was considerable talk but no concrete action on resolving Connecticut's ongoing budget crisis or responding to the nation's growing insistence that Congress take steps to reduce gun violence in schools and elsewhere.
Debate on gun safety reaching fever pitch
Gun violence – perhaps the most divisive and emotional issue in American politics today – dominated the public conversation with a new energy last week — from Fort Lauderdale to Connecticut to Washington, D.C.
Florida bloodshed causes Connecticut grief, anger and disgust
The massacre of 17 people at a Florida high school cast another shadow of grief, disgust, frustration and anger over the nation last week. For Connecticut, it brought bitter remembrance of the equally horrifying killings at Sandy Hook elementary school more than five years ago.
Fairness in Connecticut is fair game in politics
Fairness, it is fair to say, is in the eye of the beholder; and last Wednesday, delivering his State of the State address, the beholder was Gov. Dannel P. Malloy.
Oh, what a state (of the union) we’re in
The state of the union is strong, President Donald Trump announced last Tuesday; but in both Connecticut and Washington, D.C., there was considerable debate about that. The big issue of the week here was the state's transportation network – or more precisely, the lack of money to repair or improve it.
Politics, politics, presidential and otherwise
Questions about immigration reform and the fate of the so-called Dreamers lingered last week after Senate Republicans and Democrats reached a compromise agreement to fund the government for another three weeks. But effects of President Donald Trump's policies and politics are being felt on many issues everywhere.
When the government stops, temporarily, or has already done enough
Connecticut residents woke up Saturday morning to a partial government shutdown when parties could not come to terms to keep it open. The impact will not be immediately felt everywhere, but will deepen as time without an agreement grows.
Trump’s language creates firestorm
President Donald Trump's offensive language and his mental state were hot topics last week nationally and here in Connecticut, where lots of candidates for governor, state attorney general and other high offices are emerging.
A cold, blustery start to the new year in Connecticut
Connecticut's new year started off cold, blustery and uncomfortable — and the weather was really bad, too.
After the holidays, the deficit awaits
Nothing like the holidays to slow down legislative activity in Washington and here in Connecticut. Gov. Dannel Malloy, however, wasn't spending much time sipping egg nog or roasting chestnuts.
A taxing week in Washington delivers a Christmas gift to business
It has been a taxing week in Washington – literally and, for some, figuratively – and not without its headaches in Connecticut, too. The big development, of course, was the Republican Party's passage of a huge tax reform bill that will bring big benefits to business, some temporary relief to the middle class, and a projected $1.5 trillion in additional debt for a future Congress to worry about.
So much controversy in so little time, and Sandy Hook remembered
A contentious election in Alabama reverberated all the way up to Washington, D.C., and Connecticut; but the narrowing of the power balance between Democrats and Republicans in the U.S. Senate was only the warm-up for confronting difficult issues with more immediate impact on this state.
Principle and power in opposition as Congressmen resign
The tension between holding power and standing on principle came into sharp relief last week as the national #MeToo wave of intolerance for sexual harassment swept three members of Congress out of office.
Sexual harassment, tax bill, Flynn’s plea dominate the week
Allegations of sexual misconduct loomed large for a third straight week – this time taking down NBC Today show co-host Matt Lauer and the longtime star of The Prairie Home Companion, Garrison Keillor. But the week's drama was only getting started.